A major Lancet-published survey finds 33% of 16-to-24-year-olds in Britain have never had sex. Researchers say money, mental health, phones and less drinking may all play a part, but none can be proved as the cause.

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One in three 16-to-24-year-olds in Britain has never had sex, according to a major survey published in The Lancet this week, up from around one in five between 1990 and 2010.

The figures come from Natsal-4, the fourth National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles. CNN reported that researchers randomly selected about 6,700 people aged 16 to 59 across England, Scotland and Wales, who took part in interviews and online surveys between September 2022 and January 2024.

The shift is sharper among women. News-Medical’s summary of the paper puts the share of young women who have never had sex at 37.7%, up from 18.9% in 2010-12. For young men it is 28.4%, up from 18.2%.

It also drives the wider trend. CBS News reported that adults under 45 now have sex twice a month on average, down from four times a month in 1990-91. Among 16-to-24-year-olds, the fall in frequency is explained by the growing group who have never had sex, not by experienced young people having less of it.

What the researchers say

They are cautious about causes. Dr Wendy Macdowall of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said surveys can record change but cannot explain it. She told BBC Science Focus it is “likely there are multiple, complex factors at play”.

She has pointed to several trends running alongside the numbers, according to Archynewsy’s account of the findings. They are rising rates of mental health conditions, less alcohol consumption, more time spent online and more young adults living with their parents. She also suggested that more open talk about consent may let young people feel freer to decide when, or whether, to have sex.

Phones are an obvious suspect, but the data does not make it simple. About half of 16-to-24-year-olds had sent or received sexual images in the past year, and 86% of young men and half of young women had watched pornography, according to a CBS report carried by Yahoo.

Yet pornography use and masturbation were lower among people who had never had sex. The authors said that challenges the idea that solo and online activity is simply replacing partnered sex.

Money, dating and the pressure to perform

Housing costs and cash may matter in practical ways. A young adult in a childhood bedroom has fewer places to bring anyone home, and fewer pounds for a night out.

The survey did not test that directly. It did find that low sexual wellbeing, defined as feeling respected, safe and comfortable with sex and having agency and support, was more common among young people and people on lower incomes, News-Medical reported.

A separate poll of 2,056 British adults by Lovehoney, reported here, found 21% said financial worries or debt were hurting their sex lives. That poll covered all adults, not only the young, and was run by a company that sells sex products.

A sex and relationship coach told Tyla the cause was a mix of “chronic nervous system burnout, financial pressure” and changing attitudes. That is one practitioner’s theory, not a finding of the survey.

Dating is another pressure point. Vice reported that psychotherapist Katie Callaghan, speaking to Metro, believes “Dating apps have gamified sex and intimacy, making it much harder to build trust and connection”.

Vice also reported her warning that some men who struggle with rejection can be drawn towards incel communities, where frustration is reinforced. It added that the longer someone waits, the harder it can feel to tell a date they are inexperienced.

Not everyone counts this as a problem. Some people are asexual, some are waiting for marriage and some simply have not met anyone they want to sleep with, Vice noted.

Britain is not alone. Vice cited an Institute for Family Studies analysis showing 24% of US adults aged 18 to 29 had not had sex in the past year, twice the 2010 share. Indiana University researcher Debby Herbenick found the proportion of American teenage girls reporting no sexual activity rose from 49.5% in 2009 to 74% in 2018.

Natsal’s own wellbeing data points to a gap between choice and circumstance. Low scores were common among the young, and they were linked to having sex less often.

Sources: VICE, CNN, CBS News, BBC Science Focus, News-Medical, News-Medical, Archynewsy, Tyla, Yahoo News (CBS), Khan List