Some unhappy spouses have affairs not for the thrill but so someone else ends the marriage for them. Therapists say the pattern is real, and that it often leaves everyone worse off.

Therapists in the UK, US and Canada are describing a pattern of infidelity in which a spouse who wants out of a marriage has an affair in the hope of being found out.

It is known as an “exit affair”. Vice reported that it may be more common than people assume, and that it can be one of the cruellest ways to end a marriage.

Too big to say out loud

Leigh Norén, a sex and relationship therapist, told Vice that an exit affair happens when asking for a divorce “feels too big, somehow”. The affair makes the decision for them, or at least makes it harder to undo.

Jamelia Knox, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Radial Health, told the same outlet the person is often emotionally detached long before anything happens. Even if the affair was never consciously planned, she said, it hands the relationship a “reason” to end.

Norén gave one example. Someone may have decided months or years earlier that the marriage was over, perhaps because sex had stopped. They fear that raising divorce will prompt their partner to suggest couples therapy, and an affair can shut that door.

Knox said anxiety and a wish to avoid conflict can drive it. The person who strays can also dodge ownership of the choice, she said, by blaming a partner who failed to notice the distance or repair things.

A soft landing

There is a practical side too. According to Vice, some people grieve a marriage for years while quietly seeking support elsewhere, which may explain why they seem to move on so easily once it ends.

Norén said an affair means they need not be alone afterwards, because they can step straight into a new relationship. Knox said the person may keep in touch with the affair partner for comfort through a divorce, though she described such relationships as often unstable.

The term is not confined to one therapist. Counsellors in the US and Canada use it in guides for clients, with slightly different emphasis.

A US practice, Couples Therapy Inc, describes an exit affair as infidelity used by someone who has already decided to leave but lacks the courage or clarity to say so. It also lists “break-up affair” and “divorce affair” as other names.

A Canadian clinic’s guide says the defining feature is the emotional departure that came before the affair. It suggests the question for the betrayed partner shifts from why this was done to them, to when their spouse actually left and why they did not say so.

Another guide, from South Denver Therapy, splits the exit affair into two kinds. One is a push, creating the conditions for a divorce. The other is a bridge, which secures a soft landing.

Ynet, the Israeli news site, listed it as the last of five patterns of infidelity and called it the most painful. It said the relationship feels empty to the person involved, and the affair lets them avoid facing feelings of failure.

Therapists also argue it changes how a couple should be treated. Couples Therapy Inc says what works for other kinds of affair may be wrong for an exit affair, where one partner has already checked out.

Norén said the irony is that many betrayed partners wish they had simply been asked for a divorce. Affairs are deeply hurtful in themselves, she said, and can leave people doubting their self-worth for a long time.

Couples Therapy Inc says that where exit affair partners do stay together and marry, most of those relationships run their course in about 18 months.

Sources: Vice, Couples Therapy Inc, The Mental Health Clinic, South Denver Therapy, Ynetnews

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.