About 3% of married or civil-partnered people in England and Wales live apart from their partner without being separated. The wider picture, including unmarried couples, is much bigger, and the arrangement has money and mental health consequences.

Home - Sex & Relationships - Living apart together: how many UK couples keep separate homes

About 3% of married or civil-partnered people in England and Wales live apart from their partner without being separated, the 2021 Census found.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in its Census 2021 analysis that the share is unchanged since 2011. It also noted that 29.1% of this group had arrived in the UK within the previous 10 years, which suggests many have a partner living abroad.

So the official number is a narrow one. It counts only people in a legal partnership, and it includes people who are apart for reasons they did not choose, such as work or a spouse in a care home.

The bigger group is unmarried

The ONS counted 640,000 people as “living apart together” in the 2011 Census, according to Family Law. That was up 71% from 375,000 in 2001.

Researchers who ask about all couples, not just married ones, find far more. The Open University’s Enduring Love project puts the figure at about 10% of adults in Britain who are in a relationship but not living with their partner.

A UCL study led by Dr Rory Coulter reached a similar number. UCL News reported that around one in 10 heterosexual couples of all ages in the UK live in different households while staying in a steady intimate relationship.

Not everyone is doing it by choice. Wikipedia’s summary of the research describes some couples as gladly apart, some as regretfully apart, and many as ambivalent.

Some well-known couples have chosen it. Comedian Paul Whitehouse and his partner, academic Dr Mine Conkbayir, who have a daughter, told ITV’s Lorraine they live near each other in London rather than together, Yahoo Life UK reported.

What two homes cost

The obvious price is the second set of bills. Bill comparison site Taupia calculates that a person living alone in a flat or one-bed home pays about £350 a month for energy, council tax, water, broadband and a TV Licence. A couple living together pay about £443, or £221 each.

That is a gap of about £129 a month per person, or roughly £1,500 a year. Taupia’s figure for the lone occupier assumes the 25% single-person council tax discount. It is a company’s own arithmetic from official averages, not an ONS statistic, and it leaves out rent and mortgages, which usually dwarf the bills.

Couples who split up face the same maths. Family law firm Stowe Family Law has estimated that two separate UK households need between £2,300 and £4,000 a month combined, IFA Magazine reported. That modelling is illustrative and covers separation, not couples who stay together.

Does it work?

A related idea, the parallel partnership, is where partners run daily life separately but stay committed. VICE spoke to clinical adviser Dr Dakari Quimby, who defined it as a way to organise daily life separately “while maintaining a committed bond”. The term can also cover partners who share a home but live separate routines.

Quimby told VICE the risk is not distance but disconnection. A very independent person may struggle to accept influence from a partner or weigh their needs. He judges relationships on mutual consent and emotional responsiveness, he said, not on how many activities a couple share.

His advice is plain. Reply when your partner reaches out, and make regular time for affection and for talking about what keeps each of you feeling connected.

The evidence on wellbeing is mixed in the other direction for older couples. A UCL paper by Coulter and Yang Hu, published in 2025 in The Journals of Gerontology, analysed UK Household Longitudinal Study data from 2011 to 2023. It questions the long-held assumption that living together is what protects older adults’ mental health.

The next ONS census in England and Wales is due in 2031.

Sources: VICE, Office for National Statistics, Family Law, UCL News, Open University, Taupia, IFA Magazine, Yahoo Life UK, UCL Discovery