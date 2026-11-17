A TikTok script that told women to expect the royal treatment on dates is being picked up by men, who want their partners to pay, drive and dote on them.

Cosmopolitan has christened them “bratty men”, Vice reported. The label covers guys who treat being on the date as the gift.

The writer of a piece on Yahoo Lifestyle says women online describe men announcing they are “the prize” and expecting to be spoiled. She is careful to add that nobody is tracking the type as a statistic. This is a pattern in anecdotes, not a measured wave.

From princess to prince

The pushback has a name in Toronto. Local creator Shaurya Manocha argued on TikTok that men should get “prince treatment” in 2026, NOW Toronto reported. The magazine defines it as a man being pampered and emotionally prioritised in a relationship.

NOW Toronto then asked locals what they made of it. One woman, Xiruo, said her worst prince-treatment moment was a first date where the man did not pay. A dating expert, Bilotta, said some men may ask for it to avoid taking the initiative, and that many women still want a partner who contributes.

Not everyone wanted to engage. Vice says one father told NOW Toronto the idea should not exist, because men ought to be the ones protecting and cherishing women.

Academics have noticed too. A 2026 paper by Ece Ünür and Melisa Pirol in The Journal of Men’s Studies looks at “princess boys”, a TikTok label for men who show sensitivity, share expenses or expect care from partners.

The authors argue the word “princess” is often used to belittle men. They suggest “sharing masculinity” instead, and say the behaviour can reflect a wish for emotional reciprocity. A note from the authors’ university says their analysis of TikTok content found the label attached to men who openly express emotions and want financial and emotional responsibilities split.

That is a different thing from the man who orders a $24 cocktail and expects someone else to settle up.

Where wanting becomes expecting

Clinical psychologist J.J. Kelly, quoted by Cosmopolitan, draws the line at how you take a refusal. Asking for what you want is fine, she says, so long as you can cope with hearing no.

Kelly also traces some of the behaviour to how boys are raised. In the Yahoo Lifestyle piece she says they are handed “a tiny emotional menu”, with anger the one feeling society allows.

The Yahoo writer’s verdict is that the bratty man is working from an old script without signing up to its obligations. A script, she notes, is supposed to say who owes what.

Vice makes a similar point more bluntly. Flowers, thoughtful gifts and a well-planned evening feel good whoever receives them. The problem comes when they are demanded as proof of your worth by someone putting little in.

It also spots the obvious knot. If both people on a date wait to be impressed, nobody is doing the impressing, and the bill still needs paying.

For now, the question of who pays has no official answer. It is being settled one awkward first date at a time.

Sources: Vice, Yahoo Lifestyle, NOW Toronto, The Journal of Men's Studies

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.