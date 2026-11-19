Young users are teaching their feeds to show art, animals and calm instead of bad news. Whether that counts as self-care or just a nicer way to lose an evening is less clear.

Young TikTok users are deliberately retraining their feeds to show art, animals and calm, a habit now called “bloomscrolling”, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The idea is simple. If doomscrolling means hours of grim updates, bloomscrolling means hours of pleasant ones. The Guardian’s own take is that it is still a way to “waste your own time”, only with better scenery.

How you retrain a feed

The mechanics are not complicated. According to the Guardian, TikTok reads fast swiping as a sign that a video is not for you. Lingering, letting a clip loop a couple of times or liking it tells the app to send more of the same.

Muting comments and unfollowing over-posters help too, but training the algorithm is the main tool. The paper’s columnist also floats a more extreme version: separate accounts for separate moods, say one for art, one for cute animals and one for motivational messages.

The best-known example is the author Lucy Bloom. She deleted her Instagram account, started again and followed only art accounts. Her feed quickly filled with painting, studio life and artist residencies, and she says it left her calmer and more driven than the old mix of gloom had.

The Guardian’s reporting names no other users. This piece has not spoken to any either, so Bloom remains the one practitioner on the record.

Where the word came from

The term is older than the TikTok trend. The Princeton sociologist Ruha Benjamin used it in her newsletter, Seeding the Future, which Northwestern University’s Institute for Policy Research said was meant as “bloomscrolling to balance out all our doomscrolling”.

Her version was civic rather than aesthetic. It pointed readers to organisers, artists and educators doing work that makes change look possible.

It was also not an escape. In a later edition of the newsletter, Benjamin wrote that bloomscrolling does not mean turning away from sorrow. The TikTok version, a feed of paint and pottery, asks for far less of its audience.

How many people are doing it?

The Guardian cites research commissioned by the toy maker Hasbro, which claims that 93% of 18 to 34-year-olds have curated their feeds to make them happier. That is a brand-commissioned survey, and the Guardian’s summary gives no detail on how it was run. Treat the figure with care.

Independent polling points the same way, though less dramatically. Fortune reported in March that one in three Gen Z users told the Harris Poll they now have to “train” their algorithm to see what they actually want. For many, in other words, curating a feed is routine upkeep.

It is also fragile. Fortune reported that TikTok’s US recommendation system was handed to a new joint venture in January, and that users then complained of feeds suddenly clogged with junk. A carefully tended garden can be overrun when the platform changes the rules.

Self-care or a prettier time sink?

The case for self-care is straightforward. If you are going to scroll anyway, a feed that leaves you calmer beats one that leaves you anxious, and Bloom’s account fits that.

The case against is just as plain. Nothing in the reporting suggests bloomscrolling shortens anyone’s screen time. The infinite loop is still there, and so is the company that profits from your attention. Evidence that it improves wellbeing so far rests on personal accounts and the Hasbro survey, not on independent testing.

The Guardian’s piece ends with a joke about a feed of potholes and insomnia, and a shrug: scroll however you see fit.

Sources: The Guardian, Fortune, Northwestern University Institute for Policy Research, Ruha Benjamin