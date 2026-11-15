Members of the community union Acorn have blockaded water company offices, halted a Bristol council meeting and pushed four water firms into negotiations, as household bills keep climbing.

The union, founded in Bristol in 2014, began as a tenants’ group taking on rogue landlords. Its current push, called Dignity Not Debt, is aimed at the companies and public bodies it says push people into arrears.

The mother who started a national campaign

Yasmin, a single mother in Manchester, was the one who set it rolling. The Guardian reported that she faced charges she could not explain and waited nine months for a water meter. She took the problem to Acorn and proposed a campaign.

That campaign eventually put her across a table from water company executives. United Utilities apologised over her case and put £250 into her account, the paper said. She told the Guardian the union had given her confidence.

The mechanics are democratic, if noisy. Members put forward and vote on campaigns in local branches. Bigger issues go up to regional or national committees of elected members, and conferences can send proposals to a membership ballot.

The national day of action came on Thursday 20 August. The Big Issue reported that members blocked the road outside United Utilities and clamped a bailiff van in Darlington. In all, Acorn staged protests at nine sites across England and Wales, taking in water and energy firms, bailiff companies and corporate landlords.

At Yorkshire Water, Acorn said dozens of members blocked the entrance and that executives agreed to meet after hearing customers’ stories. Usman Akhtar, who chairs the Leeds branch, helped organise it. He grew up in a cold, mouldy flat with his mother and brother, and says housing problems are often made worse by utility debt.

What the companies say

The union claims several concessions. According to Acorn, Yorkshire Water agreed to stop sending bailiffs to vulnerable customers. Welsh Water, it says, ruled out artificial intelligence in debt-collection decisions and in contacting vulnerable people.

Acorn says United Utilities agreed to avoid AI in dealing with customers and to give union members a direct route for complaints. Severn Trent, it says, will look at writing off debts built up since September 2021 and widen discounted bills for low-income households.

The companies are more guarded. The Guardian said Welsh Water confirmed it had held discussions with Acorn. United Utilities confirmed talks and said it would review individual cases. Severn Trent said it had folded Acorn’s suggestions into plans it already had. Yorkshire Water had not commented when the Guardian published.

A newsletter published by the campaign group The Good Fight reported that Acorn says three of its members will receive written apologies over their dealings with Yorkshire Water and the debt agents sent after them. The same account says water firms now recognise Acorn as a union speaking for customers.

Acorn’s national spokesperson Usman Akhtar has framed the campaign in blunt terms. Working-class people, he said, are waking up to bills spiralling and “bailiffs leeching off whatever joy is left”.

Business coverage of the concessions has largely followed the Guardian’s account, as EconoTimes shows.

The Guardian also set the campaign against the national picture. It said Andy Burnham’s government has offered a £100 payment to help 20 million households with energy bills, while the prime minister has since said his first budget did not go far enough.

Bailiffs in Bristol, banks before that

Not every confrontation ends in a handshake. In Bristol, members have spent two years pressing the city council over its use of bailiffs for unpaid council tax and other debts.

The council has promised to shield people on council tax reductions. Acorn wants that extended to other low-income and vulnerable residents. When it judged the council’s latest offer inadequate, members voted to escalate.

Bristol24/7 reported that around 25 protesters disrupted a full council meeting, some in the public gallery and the rest in the foyer. Police were called. The lord mayor paused proceedings and later postponed the rest of the agenda.

Council leader Tony Dyer was giving an update on a cyber-attack on schools when he was interrupted. The Guardian said he criticised the protest for also blocking debate on furniture poverty. An Acorn spokesperson told Bristol24/7: “Bristol City Council needs to honour its promises.”

Sam Kidel, the union’s south-west area organiser, described how a small debt can balloon. A £30 parking fine goes to the wrong address, or to someone too unwell to open post, and bailiffs add hundreds of pounds in fees.

“We don’t feel like our democracy is working,” he told the Guardian.

Before the water firms there was TSB. Acorn targeted 32 branches over mortgage terms that limited how long landlords could let a property. Kidel said the bank was negotiating within days. TSB confirmed it changed the policy in 2024 and put that down to a product review.

Acorn says negotiations with the water companies are continuing.

Sources: The Guardian, Bristol24/7, The Big Issue, Acorn, The Good Fight, EconoTimes

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.