A new case report links a single pickleball strike to glaucoma in a woman in her early 50s. The wider data shows more eye injuries on the court, and most players still don't wear proper eye protection.

Doctors in Massachusetts have reported a case in which a woman in her early 50s developed glaucoma after being hit in the left eye by a pickleball while playing without eye protection.

The case is published in BMJ Case Reports. The Guardian reported that she had blurred vision, severe pain and extreme light sensitivity straight away. She was treated in emergency care and sent home, and her symptoms appeared to settle.

Weeks later the blur and pain came back worse. By three months she had optic nerve damage and impaired vision, and doctors from UMass Chan Medical School diagnosed glaucoma.

What the injury involved

According to the summary on Medical Xpress, the strike caused bleeding at the front of the eye, known as hyphema, and pressure inside the eye stayed high. The glaucoma persisted despite surgery.

The authors call it angle-recession glaucoma. It is a type of glaucoma caused by blunt injury, which affects how fluid drains from the eye. StudyFinds reported that, because the damage can appear months later, the authors say doctors should keep watching for glaucoma after any eye injury involving bleeding and a widened pupil. That means regular pressure checks and a close look at the drainage area.

The authors stress that this is one patient. They also note that blunt trauma is a recognised risk factor for glaucoma. Other pickleball eye injuries have been reported, including retinal tears needing surgical repair and a displaced lens.

The doctors point to the sport’s speed. They cite the closeness of players to the net, fast shots and the age of many players. They add that modern paddles can send the ball back at more than 60 miles per hour.

The numbers behind it

The larger evidence is from the United States, and I could not find equivalent UK figures. The BMJ Group notes the sport is popular on both sides of the Atlantic.

A JAMA Ophthalmology study of US emergency department records estimated 1,262 pickleball eye injuries in 2024 alone. It put the rise at about 405 more cases a year between 2021 and 2024. Being hit by the ball was the most common cause, at 43%.

The American Medical Association’s summary says falls accounted for 28% and paddle strikes for 12%. Severe injuries included retinal detachment, orbital fracture and ruptured or damaged eyeballs.

NPR reported that 70% of cases in the study involved adults aged 50 or over. Researchers behind a separate paper in the journal Eye described the rise in injuries as an emerging public health concern in ophthalmology.

These figures come from hospital records, so they only capture people who went to an emergency department. A 2024 review in Eye says such injuries are likely underreported.

What players are doing about it

Not enough, according to the one study that has asked. Researchers at Yale surveyed amateurs at courts in Connecticut and reviewed footage from a professional tournament. Medical Xpress reported that 20% of the professionals and 45% of the amateurs used eye protection.

Among the amateurs who did, 61% were wearing their ordinary prescription glasses rather than dedicated protective eyewear. The authors say these may not meet the standard needed for protection.

Beginners were far less likely to wear anything than advanced players, at 11% against 54%. The reasons given for going without were discomfort and never having thought about the risk.

The lead author, Daniel Henick, is an ophthalmology resident and a keen player who has himself been hit in the face. The American Academy of Ophthalmology quoted him saying eyewear is “a small investment that can make a humongous difference”.

The Yale team suggested awareness campaigns and incentives such as free eyewear at venues. Henick also argues that more comfortable eyewear would help. The authors of the new case report say safety guidelines like those in other racquet sports may be warranted, as eye protection is not currently mandated for casual or professional play.

Anyone hit in the eye should get it checked, and the case report suggests follow-up may need to run for months.

Sources: The Guardian, Medical Xpress, StudyFinds, JAMA Ophthalmology, American Medical Association, NPR, Medical Xpress, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Eye (via PubMed Central)