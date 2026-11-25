Summer 2026 caused almost twice as many heat-associated deaths as any year since records began in 2016. Older people carry most of the risk, and families can prepare now.

Home - News - Record 5,258 heat-linked deaths in England: who is at risk and what to do

An estimated 5,258 people in England died from causes associated with heat in summer 2026, the highest annual total since the UK Health Security Agency began counting in 2016.

The figure is about 76% higher than the previous record of 2,985 in 2022. The BBC reported it as double the old high, but the UKHSA’s own numbers put it a little short of that.

These are estimates of extra deaths on hot days compared with normal summer days. They are not a count of deaths where heat was recorded as the cause.

How 2026 compares

The UKHSA’s interim report, published on Tuesday 24 November, gives the recent run of years: 2,985 in 2022, 2,295 in 2023, 1,311 in 2024 and 1,504 in 2025.

Last year was the warmest summer on record at the time, yet the agency found deaths were well below the 3,039 its model had predicted. That gap has not repeated. This year there were seven heat episodes covering 41 days, the most since monitoring began, Reuters reported.

The deadliest spell ran from 21 to 28 June, when temperatures peaked at 38C and an estimated 2,401 deaths were linked to the heat. May and June together accounted for more than 3,000.

The UKHSA said the July and August episodes added more than 2,000 further deaths, so the danger was not confined to one extreme week.

The early timing matters. Healthcare Management reported that the agency issued its first Heat-Health Alert in May, before the official alerting season, and only the second red alert ever issued in England.

Who is most at risk

Age is the clearest factor. In the UKHSA’s 2025 report, the heat-associated death rate for people aged 85 and over was 364 per million population. For those aged 75 to 84 it was 116 per million.

A full breakdown by age, region and cause of death for 2026 will not appear until the agency’s annual statistics in early 2027. Last year’s data showed circulatory disease as the most common underlying cause, with dementia and Alzheimer’s also significant, The Pharmacist reported.

The official at-risk list is wider than many families expect. Guidance reproduced by Buckinghamshire Council includes:

anyone aged 65 and over, a lower threshold than the old 75;

children aged five and under;

people with heart, breathing, kidney or mobility problems, diabetes, Parkinson’s or dementia;

people on certain medications;

people who live alone and may struggle to look after themselves.

What families can do before next summer

Winter is the time to prepare, because the UKHSA says early heat is especially dangerous when homes and services are not ready. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper told MPs she had asked the NHS to prepare for summer as seriously as for winter, according to the BBC.

Practical steps for relatives include:

Find the coolest room. The British Geriatrics Society advises that a cool room should ideally stay below 26C, and that the most vulnerable should be moved there. See its hot weather guidance.

The British Geriatrics Society advises that a cool room should ideally stay below 26C, and that the most vulnerable should be moved there. See its hot weather guidance. Sign up for alerts. The UKHSA lets anyone receive Heat-Health Alerts by email. Its past reports show significant deaths even under the lowest, yellow alert level.

The UKHSA lets anyone receive Heat-Health Alerts by email. Its past reports show significant deaths even under the lowest, yellow alert level. Agree who checks in. Decide in advance who will call or visit during hot spells, particularly for someone who lives alone.

Decide in advance who will call or visit during hot spells, particularly for someone who lives alone. Ask about medicines. Some prescriptions affect how the body copes with heat. A pharmacist or GP can say whether anything needs reviewing, and whether fluid limits apply.

The UKHSA says adapting homes, neighbourhoods and care settings will matter more as extreme heat becomes longer, more frequent and more intense. Final 2026 figures are due in early 2027.

Sources: GOV.UK (UKHSA), UKHSA blog, Reuters via Yahoo, Healthcare Management, GOV.UK (UKHSA), British Geriatrics Society, BBC News