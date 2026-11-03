The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is launching the country’s first study of how much PFAS, known as “forever chemicals”, is in people’s bodies, with initial results due in 2027.

Scientists will analyse blood and urine samples gathered through the existing Health Survey for England, the BBC reported. The aim is to set a baseline for the population and to learn more about any health risks.

What are PFAS?

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Manufacturers have used them since the 1940s and 1950s because they repel water and oil and withstand heat.

They are found in thousands of products, including non-stick pans, clothing and firefighting foams, according to the BBC. The nickname comes from their persistence: they linger in the environment rather than breaking down, and they can reach people through contaminated soil and water.

Researchers have identified more than 15,000 types, and the science on most of them is still young. Two, PFOA and PFOS, are already banned in the UK. The World Health Organization says prolonged exposure to them can raise the risk of cancer.

What the study will look for

Besides PFAS, the UKHSA will measure lead, arsenic, bisphenols, phthalates and flame retardants. The agency describes the work as part of a wider programme, according to Pathology in Practice. It follows a recent UKHSA review of the evidence on PFAS and health.

An independent body, the Committee on Toxicity, is also reviewing the evidence on PFAS and health effects, the same outlet reported.

The UKHSA says the possible health impacts look limited on current evidence. Xinhua reported that the agency said any effects are “likely to be limited”.

The strongest links seen in large groups of people are with raised cholesterol and lower birth weights. For PFOA and PFOS, the known risks also include weaker antibody responses after childhood vaccinations and effects on the thyroid.

Should you get tested?

The UKHSA does not recommend routine PFAS blood tests for individuals. Dr Edward Wynne-Evans, the agency’s director for radiation, chemicals, climate and environmental hazards, told BBC Radio 4’s Inside Health there is no established clinical action to follow if someone’s levels are high.

Some people living near contaminated sites have paid for their own tests. The BBC said blood tests in September found “really high levels” of PFOA in dozens of people living near a major chemical factory.

Wynne-Evans said the new study would help “build an evidence base”. He acknowledged “important evidence gaps” over what different exposure levels mean for an individual’s long-term health, in comments published by Pathology in Practice.

Prof Tony Fletcher of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine spoke to the BBC before the announcement. He said: “If we tested a random sample of anybody’s blood, we would measure [PFAS] in low levels.”

He said large-population studies have linked higher exposure to health effects, but that the chance of any one person developing a disease is low. He said the key step is to stop ongoing exposure.

The first findings are expected in 2027.

Sources: BBC News, Pathology in Practice, Xinhua

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.