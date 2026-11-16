Women who spend more time on social media are somewhat more open to the idea of a sugar relationship, according to a survey of 22,292 women in 22 countries published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

The paper, listed by Springer, comes from a team led by Norbert Meskó of the University of Pécs in Hungary. It was covered by Vice and by PsyPost.

Sugar dating, in the study’s terms, means a younger partner offering companionship or intimacy while an older, better-off partner provides money or material support. The women were asked about their social media habits and whether they would consider that kind of arrangement.

What the numbers show

Across all 22 countries, heavier users were more receptive. PsyPost reported a standardised weight of 0.14 for the link, which is a modest effect by any measure.

Age mattered too. The Springer paper says younger women were consistently more open, even once social media use and national culture were accounted for.

The team also tested a cultural idea. Psychologists describe some countries as “tight”, with strict rules about acceptable behaviour, and others as “loose”, with more tolerance for the unconventional. Japan and Singapore sit towards the tight end, Brazil and New Zealand towards the loose end, Vice noted.

Women in looser countries were not more open to sugar dating overall. But the link between scrolling and openness was slightly stronger there. According to the abstract, models including that interaction beat rivals that factored in digital infrastructure, socioeconomic structure and internet freedom.

Meskó told PsyPost that “the cultural difference was small”, though it held up across several extra checks.

What it cannot tell us

The researchers offer a theory. In places where people are less quick to judge, glossy posts about holidays and expensive lifestyles might make a sugar arrangement look more appealing.

The study did not test that. It did not look at what anyone actually saw online, so a woman watching cooking videos counted the same as one following influencers who post about wealthy partners, Vice pointed out.

The data were also gathered at one point in time. That means the study cannot say whether social media nudged attitudes or whether women who were already curious about sugar dating simply spent more time online. Other traits could plausibly feed both.

There is a further gap between attitude and action. The survey measured openness, not whether anyone had entered a sugar relationship. Meskó urged caution about the reading that social media is pushing women into such arrangements, PsyPost reported.

Where does the money come in?

The study says little about money directly, but earlier work by the same lead author is relevant. A previous 87-country study found that openness to sugar relationships was linked to higher social wellbeing rather than to poverty, PsyPost reported at the time.

A separate Hungarian study by Meskó and colleagues tied openness to emotional and personality vulnerabilities in a sample of young Hungarian women. Meskó has said findings like these should not be read as applying to every individual.

Put together, the picture is of a small, tangled association rather than a simple cause. Scrolling time, age and national culture all appear to play some part, and the study cannot say which comes first.

Vice noted that trading intimacy for financial security is hardly new. Sugar dating, it argued, simply makes the terms explicit.

The full paper is available through Springer’s Archives of Sexual Behavior listing.

Sources: Vice, PsyPost, Springer (Archives of Sexual Behavior), PsyPost

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.