A clip of two winged shapes over Argentina follows weeks of 'pterodactyl' footage from Mexico. Fact-checkers have already picked apart the Mexican videos, and their methods work on the next one too.

Home - Curiosity - Why ‘pterodactyl’ videos keep going viral, and how to spot the fakes

A blurry clip of two large winged silhouettes over Céspedes, in Buenos Aires province, is being shared online as proof of living pterodactyls, days after near-identical claims swept Ciudad Juárez in Mexico.

The Argentine video was dated 26 November and went viral on Friday 27 November, according to Ecuador’s El Telégrafo. It shows the shapes moving under a cloudy sky. Nobody has verified where or when it was filmed.

Vice reported that the clip spread on X, alongside a post noting that some of this material is probably AI. It added that other examples are real footage of birds, either deliberately out of focus or shot on very poor cameras.

Where the Mexican clips came from

The Juárez videos took off in November after Mexican UFO broadcaster Jaime Maussan shared them. Not the Bee, citing The Sun, reported that he asked his followers whether the creature was evidence of a dimensional portal in the Juárez Valley.

Local officials were not convinced. IBTimes reported that Sergio Rodríguez, director of Civil Protection in Ciudad Juárez, called the videos digital entertainment with no factual basis. The same piece said scientists consider a great blue heron, plus possible digital tampering, more likely explanations.

Fact-checkers found a mixture. What the Fact said the compilation blended genuine low-quality night and trail-camera clips with synthetic pterosaur imagery. Its AI detector gave the video a score of 0.96, though the site stressed that this is a reason to look harder, not proof on its own.

Snopes rated one clip fake. As NewsNation reported, Snopes pointed out that letters on a building shifted and changed at the start of the clip, at times not looking like letters at all.

That mix explains why the footage survives. A real bird, a fake animal and a hopeful caption can sit in the same 10 seconds, and debunking one does not kill the rest.

How to tell what you are looking at

The animal itself is the first clue. Pterosaurs died out about 66 million years ago, and nothing suggests any survived. A paleontologist writing at Daily Dino Guy said the creature in the Mexican clips flaps non-stop and has smooth, scaly skin. Fossils show pterosaurs were covered in hair-like filaments.

The same writer noted that the crested, long-beaked animal looks like a Pteranodon, whose fossils come from the Niobrara Formation in western Kansas. A Reddit commenter quoted by Vice made a similar anatomical point about the Argentine clip: its wing tips are pointed, but scientists have long known they were rounded.

Then check the footage itself:

Look for jumps. The clips are cut every few seconds, according to Not the Bee. Someone filming a real pterodactyl would keep the camera running.

The clips are cut every few seconds, according to Not the Bee. Someone filming a real pterodactyl would keep the camera running. Read any text in shot. Signs and lettering that warp or turn to gibberish are a classic sign of AI video, as the Snopes finding shows.

Signs and lettering that warp or turn to gibberish are a classic sign of AI video, as the Snopes finding shows. Hunt for the first upload. Take a screenshot and run a reverse image search, as Euronews advises. Forbes points readers to the free InVID/WeVerify browser extension, which pulls keyframes from a video.

Take a screenshot and run a reverse image search, as Euronews advises. Forbes points readers to the free InVID/WeVerify browser extension, which pulls keyframes from a video. Check for labels. On Facebook and Instagram, Pocket-lint notes, an ‘AI info’ button signals content that was partly or wholly made with AI. The absence of a label proves nothing.

On Facebook and Instagram, Pocket-lint notes, an ‘AI info’ button signals content that was partly or wholly made with AI. The absence of a label proves nothing. Check who posted it. Forbes says the account behind a video often tells you more than the footage does. Accounts that specialise in ‘strange phenomena’ have an interest in the answer being yes.

Be wary of the opposite mistake as well. Totally the Bomb said it could not identify the animal in the Juárez footage, and the local official’s dismissal was not a lab analysis of each clip. Not every blurry shape is AI, and not every bird has been named.

For now there is no verification of the Céspedes video, and no fact-check of it had appeared in the coverage reviewed at the time of writing.

Sources: VICE, El Telégrafo, IBTimes UK, NewsNation, What the Fact, Euronews, Forbes