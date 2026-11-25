Three archive documents posted to a public FOIA page include plaster casts, a hoax verdict and a Montana hunter's tale. Experts say none of it proves the creature exists.

Home - Curiosity - What the US Forest Service’s Bigfoot files show, and what they don’t

The US Forest Service has posted three historical Bigfoot records to its public Freedom of Information Act reading room, and the agency’s own investigator in the best-known file concluded the tracks were probably a hoax.

The files went up on 15 October under the heading “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records”, KTVZ reported. They only drew wide attention in November, after coverage by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The footprint file

The meatiest document is a memorandum dated 18 June 1982 about tracks in the Umatilla National Forest. The forest straddles north-east Oregon and south-east Washington, and outlets differ on which side of the line the tracks were found.

Wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson examined the prints and the plaster casts taken from them. According to WBKR’s summary, one print measured about 15 inches long and 7 inches wide.

Johnson was not convinced. He noted that the stride stayed at roughly four feet whatever the slope, and that the impressions were shallower than investigators’ own boot prints in the mud. His conclusion was that the tracks were made by “something other than a 300-pound-plus two-footed being”, as KTVZ quoted him.

He was also struck by the detail. ThePrint reported that Johnson called the prints “a very clever attempt to perpetrate a hoax”. So the agency’s file is less a Bigfoot sighting than a debunking.

The vanishing elk and the snow prints

The other two records are from Montana. One is a 2003 Clark Fork Valley Press clipping. KTVZ said it describes residents finding large footprints near the Clark Fork River after a snowfall, with neighbours arguing over whether they were real or a prank. It records no Forest Service investigation and no confirmed finding.

The third is a hunter’s account of mysterious tracks and an elk that disappeared, according to Vice. Coverage differs on how old it is, with some outlets giving 1949 and others a different year, so check the PDF itself if the date matters to you.

Boing Boing also points to a six-page 1980 document from Petty Creek, Montana, which sits in the same collection.

So why does the paperwork exist?

The sources do not say why the agency kept these papers, and the Forest Service had not replied to Newsweek’s request for comment when it published. The plain explanation is that the service manages vast areas of public forest, so people report strange tracks to its staff and staff write them up.

The reading room page lists the files among its frequently requested records, according to Archyde. You can read all three yourself on the Forest Service FOIA reading room.

Anthropology professor David Daegling, who has written a book on Bigfoot’s place in American culture, told the New York Times the release was “standard Bigfoot fare”, as Vice relayed. Nobody involved is claiming proof.

Believers see it differently. Jeremiah Byron, host of the Bigfoot Society podcast, told Newsweek that what matters is not the content of the three files but that the agency published them at all.

The records remain online for anyone who wants to inspect the casts and measurements. For now, the government’s official position stays the same: a documented set of tracks, and a biologist who thought someone had gone to a lot of trouble to fake them.

Sources: Vice, KTVZ, Newsweek, ThePrint