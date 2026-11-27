The Annona is open six days a week, but only to people with a card. A Guardian writer found that out at the gate, and the Gabrielli takeover has changed more than the shop sign.

The only supermarket inside Vatican City, the Annona in the world’s smallest state, now trades as a Tigre store but is still closed to anyone without a pass, the Guardian reported this week.

Its writer, who has lived near the Vatican for 21 years, assumed the new owners would open the doors. A Swiss Guard on the side gate politely suggested otherwise.

No card, no trolley

The Guardian says the shop opens Monday to Saturday to cardholders only. That means the state’s 882 residents, of whom 673 are citizens and 120 are Swiss Guards, plus priests, nuns and monks, diplomats and anyone else with a special badge.

The writer tried the side entrance, the one used by people heading to the church of St Anna or the pharmacy. Her pretext was a charity project that needed “anything” edible. The guard asked whether cough sweets counted, then pointed her to the Vatican Museums cafes instead.

She bought the cough sweets. Her only inside contact, a nun she once studied with who cooked for a convent in the Vatican, has since moved back to Ireland.

Tourist guides say the same. One visitor guide describes the Annona as effectively a duty-free store for people who live or work there.

What Gabrielli changed

The Guardian describes the takeover as happening “a couple of years ago”. The paper trail is more recent. Magazzini Gabrielli, the Ascoli Piceno firm behind the Tigre brand, says it signed the concession on 4 July and opened the store on 15 October, in 2025 by the dates reported elsewhere. The Vatican’s own press release said the multi-year deal followed a selection process and aimed to keep serving employees with more emphasis on affordability.

The shop dates from the 1930s. German Catholic news site katholisch.de reported that the Annona was set up as a Vatican state enterprise in 1932, and that staff can buy goods there without Italian VAT or alcohol duty. It added that privatisation had been rumoured for some time because of economic problems.

Gabrielli’s president, Laura Gabrielli, said it was the first time the Governorate had handed the Annona to a private operator.

Trade site GDOweek gave the numbers for the revamped store:

875 square metres of shop floor

About 11,000 product lines

34 staff

Six tills

30 parking spaces

Opening hours of 7am to 7.30pm, Monday to Saturday, longer than before

There is also a wine cellar, a refreshment area and the full range of fresh counters.

Nuns, bargains and a papal cook

Rome daily Il Messaggero was there on reopening day and saw groups of nuns doing their weekly bulk shop. Its summary of their approach: “one eye should be on prices and the other on quality”.

The paper reported that the regulars include Curia staff, clergy, accredited diplomats and religious orders, and that the Peruvian cook of Leo XIV is among them. It also said the card has to be shown at the till.

It reported that Gabrielli planned click-and-collect ordering and a 10% discount for large families, over-70s and new parents. The Guardian does not mention those schemes, and we could not confirm whether they are now running.

A very odd small town

Strip away the Swiss Guards and the shop looks like a normal Italian supermarket on a normal high street. It has a pharmacy next door, a post office nearby, parking and a loyalty-card culture.

The difference is the gate. Vatican City covers 0.49 square kilometres, and the Guardian notes there are currently no pets inside it. Even the pharmacy, which the Guardian says visitors can use with a prescription, sits across from a shop they cannot enter.

The Guardian piece then drifts into a food column. Its writer imagines the menus by looking at her local Tigre’s offers: dried white beans, carnaroli rice and frozen peas at €2.29 a kilo. She admits she is guessing that Vatican prices match.

Outside the walls, she points to the Circolo S Pietro charity kitchen near her home, which serves thousands of free meals a month. For Christmas it plans tortellini in broth and roast lamb.

Her one remaining hope of ever shopping at the Annona is the return of her Irish nun friend, who might be able to get her inside.

Sources: The Guardian, Vatican City State, Il Messaggero, GDOweek, Magazzini Gabrielli, katholisch.de