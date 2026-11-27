The Bank of England says 6.5 million homeowners will pay more when their fixed deal ends, and for some the rise is far bigger than the average. Here is what it means in household terms, and what to do before a deal runs out.

Home - Money & Finance - Extra £100 a month on mortgages: who pays most and what to do now

About 6.5 million UK homeowners will see their mortgage payments rise by an average of £100 a month when their fixed deal ends before the close of 2029, the Bank of England has said.

That is £1,200 a year, and the BBC reported that it is more than double the £45 a month the Bank predicted in July. The figure comes from its Financial Stability Report, published on Thursday 26 November.

The average hides a wide range

The £100 is a midpoint, not a prediction for every household. Archyde reported that 3.4 million borrowers will see rises of less than £100. According to Yahoo Finance, about 430,000 households face an increase of more than £500 a month, or £6,000 a year, over the next three years.

The hardest hit are those who fixed before rates began climbing in 2022. About one million homeowners on rates below 3% must refinance by the end of next year. The BBC said they face an average rise of £200 a month. Yahoo Finance put the assumed new rate at 5.5%.

Dawn Fazackerley-King, a Pilates instructor near Ipswich, is one of them. She has been on a 1.4% five-year fix since January 2022. The best deal she can find now is 5.69% over two years, which will add about £200 a month, the BBC said.

Renters and lower-income households have the least room to cope. The Bank said they spend a bigger share of their income on energy, food and other essentials. Most households do have savings buffers, it added, but those facing higher payments may have to cut spending or draw on savings.

Why rates are where they are

Since the Iran war began, global uncertainty has pushed up the cost of fixed deals. Moneyfacts figures cited by the BBC show the average two-year fix at 5.99% on Thursday and the five-year fix at 6%, the highest for about three years. Early in November the Bank raised its base rate from 3.75% to 4%, the first increase in more than three years.

There is some context. The Bank said the average £100 rise is half the jump borrowers faced when refinancing in 2023 and 2024. About 350,000 households are expected to pay less when they next fix. Governor Andrew Bailey said arrears and repossessions are nowhere near the levels of earlier downturns.

The figures could change if mortgage rates fall, which depends mainly on whether international volatility eases.

What to do before your deal ends

Nothing happens automatically in your favour. MoneyHelper, the government-backed guidance service, says that once a deal ends you are moved onto your lender’s standard variable rate. That rate is typically higher than fixed deals.

Find your end date. It is on your mortgage paperwork or annual statement, and your lender can confirm it.

It is on your mortgage paperwork or annual statement, and your lender can confirm it. Start early. MoneyHelper advises shopping around at least six months before the deal ends. You can usually reserve a new rate before the old one expires.

MoneyHelper advises shopping around at least six months before the deal ends. You can usually reserve a new rate before the old one expires. Compare both routes. You can take a new deal with your current lender, known as a product transfer, or remortgage elsewhere. A remortgage means a fresh application, and fees can wipe out a small saving.

You can take a new deal with your current lender, known as a product transfer, or remortgage elsewhere. A remortgage means a fresh application, and fees can wipe out a small saving. Check early repayment charges. Leaving before the end date can trigger them. After it, they should not apply.

Leaving before the end date can trigger them. After it, they should not apply. Work out the real payment. Use what you will still owe, the years left and the new rate, then compare it with your budget.

Use what you will still owe, the years left and the new rate, then compare it with your budget. If it is a stretch, ask now. A longer term lowers the monthly bill but costs more overall, as Brunel University academics have noted. Talk to your lender or an independent broker before the deadline, not after.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee next sets interest rates on 17 December, according to Particle News.

Sources: BBC News, Yahoo Finance UK, Archyde, MoneyHelper, MoneyHelper, Brunel University, Particle News