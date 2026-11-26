About 11,000 jobs are at risk after the discount chain called in administrators, but shops are still trading. Here is where that leaves workers, people holding gift cards, and the stores themselves.

Poundland entered administration on Wednesday, putting about 11,000 jobs at risk, though all of its roughly 600 shops and its distribution centres are still trading.

AlixPartners has been appointed administrator. The BBC reported that the business is expected to be broken up, with some stores sold to rival retailers. The administrators say they will consider selling the whole company or its assets in parts.

What happens to staff

For now, workers carry on. Kelvin Blake, 62, has been at Poundland for 25 years, and his partner for 29. He told the BBC he felt “down, depressed” and feared his age would count against him in the jobs market.

Administration does not mean instant redundancy. An insolvency expert quoted by AOL said the administrators will first assess the finances and which parts of the business can be sold or rescued.

If jobs do go, there is a safety net. Staff with at least two years’ service are entitled to statutory redundancy pay. Where an employer is insolvent, the government pays it from the National Insurance Fund through the Redundancy Payments Service.

The amounts are capped. Weekly pay counts only up to £751 and service up to 20 years, which makes the maximum statutory payment £22,530. The same source says claims should be made within six months of a job ending.

The shop workers’ union Usdaw is seeking urgent talks with the administrators. National officer Bally Auluk told the Sunderland Echo the news was “devastating” for members who had recently been praised for helping turn the business around.

The administrators have also asked UK retailers with vacancies to get in touch, according to L’Express Franchise.

Gift cards and returns

The reporting so far does not say how Poundland will treat gift cards, store credit or refunds. The AOL expert warned that such arrangements can change in administration and that cards are “not automatically guaranteed to be honoured”.

The practical advice is to use any gift card while the shops are open, and to check the administrators’ latest guidance before relying on a refund. Anyone owed money should also find out the proper process for making a claim.

How Poundland got here

The immediate cause was money. Chief executive Barry Williams told staff the board had been left with no choice. He said owner Gordon Brothers withdrew borrowing facilities and access to bank accounts on 27 October, and that enough cash had not been released since. Stock was not being replenished fast enough ahead of Christmas.

Gordon Brothers says it lent £85m over a year and stepped in during 2025 when nobody else would fund the business. It says that despite a management turnaround Poundland remained vulnerable to inflation and falling sales or margins. The BBC reported that critics accuse the US firm of positioning itself to profit from selling off the chain in pieces. Gordon Brothers denies this.

A shareholder loan was a sticking point. Gordon Brothers inherited it when it bought Poundland from Pepco for less than £1 last year. It was owed £22.5m, and Pepco £7.5m.

Gordon Brothers turned down bids for a rescue that would have kept the company running. Martin Property Group offered £5m up front and the rest by 2030. Xyra proposed an initial £12.5m but ran short of time. Zachert Private Equity is understood to have tabled a late offer.

Labour MP Liam Byrne said the Business and Trade Committee will recall Gordon Brothers to Parliament. Prime Minister Andy Burnham called the timing, weeks before Christmas, “deeply concerning” for workers and families, according to the BBC. He said administration gives other buyers a chance to step in.

What happened to other fallen names

Poundland’s closest precedent is Poundworld. It went into administration on 11 June 2018 after rescue talks failed. Wikipedia records that it had 335 stores then, and that the last 190 closed on 10 August 2018, costing 2,339 jobs. The chain then ceased trading.

Poundland’s position is different. It has about 600 shops, is still trading, and is attracting interest from several parties. Gordon Brothers also made money from the stock of fashion chain LK Bennett, the BBC noted.

The administrators have not said when decisions on stores or jobs will come. MPs will question Gordon Brothers again in the coming days.

Sources: AOL, Sunderland Echo, L’Express Franchise, GovExplained, Wikipedia, BBC News

Featured image by Ardfern, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons