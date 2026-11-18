Juan Mata, the Spain midfielder who won the World Cup and two European Championship-era honours before a long Premier League career, has retired from professional football aged 38.

The announcement came on Wednesday. AFP reported that he left Melbourne Victory in September and had been without a club since. He wrote on social media: “Sometimes, to love… is to let go.”

Honours with Spain

Mata was in the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The BBC reported that he followed it with the 2012 European Championship, scoring in the 4-0 final win over Italy.

He won 41 caps in total and scored 10 goals, according to Football Muse.

Club trophies in Spain, England and beyond

Mata came through the Real Madrid system and moved to Valencia in 2007. OneFootball noted that he won the Copa del Rey there in 2008.

Chelsea signed him in August 2011. He lifted the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League the following year, and he also collected an FA Cup winner’s medal. ESPN adds the Community Shield to his Stamford Bridge haul.

He joined Manchester United in January 2014 and stayed until 2022. ESPN reports that he scored 51 goals in 285 appearances for the club. He won the Europa League in 2017, along with the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

After leaving Old Trafford he played for Galatasaray in Turkey and Vissel Kobe in Japan. Football Muse says he won league titles with both clubs. He then spent two seasons in Australia, at Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

Life after playing

Mata is not leaving the game entirely. AFP says he has a minority ownership stake in Melbourne Victory, and also holds stakes in Formula One team Alpine and Major League Soccer club San Diego FC.

In 2017 he co-founded the charity Common Goal, in which players pledge at least one per cent of their salary to good causes.

His retirement message, as carried by the BBC, said football would stay part of his life as a way to support development. His closing line was: “I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer.”

Sources: AFP via France 24, OneFootball via Yahoo Sports, ESPN, Football Muse via LiveScore, BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.