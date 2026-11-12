Harry Kane will lead England out against Croatia at Wembley on Thursday night (kick-off 7.45pm) for his 126th cap, which will make him the most-capped men’s player in the country’s history.

The Nations League match takes him one clear of goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who won 125 caps between 1970 and 1990, BBC Sport reported.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kane, 33, will start as captain. BeIN Sports reported that Tuchel is expecting a “beautiful occasion”.

Goal reported that Shilton will take part in a pre-match presentation at Wembley to mark the record.

The Bayern Munich forward also has the Ballon d’Or to show off. The Japan Times reported that he won it in October, the first English player to do so in 25 years.

Kane has said the milestone is about the team rather than him. BBC Sport quoted him saying he loves “every England camp” and every game he plays for his country.

From Chingford to the record books

Kane grew up in Chingford, north-east London, and has said he was a devoted England fan as a boy. He remembers watching tournaments in a pub beer garden and the tears when England went out on penalties.

He made his debut in a 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley. He came off the bench and scored after 79 seconds. Wayne Rooney was captain that night.

“It’s great when fairytales come true,” then England manager Roy Hodgson said afterwards.

Kane has since played under five England managers. He won 81 of his 125 caps under Gareth Southgate, who first made him captain in 2017. He has worn the armband in 97 of his starts, more than any other England player.

England have won 83, drawn 22 and lost 20 of the 125 games he has played in. He has scored 91 goals, which is a national record. The South China Morning Post noted that he also holds Tottenham’s all-time scoring record, with 280.

His form has not dipped. BeIN Sports said he has scored 13 England goals in 2026, and that he has scored twice in each of his last two internationals, against Croatia and Czechia. A goal on Thursday would give him multiple goals in three straight England games, something no England player has done since Rooney in March 2009.

The one gap in his record is a major trophy. He will be approaching 35 when England co-host Euro 2028.

England need only a point against Croatia to reach the Nations League quarter-finals. They then travel to Madrid to face world champions Spain on Sunday.

Sources: BeIN Sports, The Japan Times, Goal, South China Morning Post, BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.