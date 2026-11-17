England beat world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid on Sunday night, ending Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run and finishing top of their Nations League group.

They led 3-0 before Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute. BBC Sport reported that goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White put England in control at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Anderson was the last man when he fouled Lamine Yamal. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the penalty, and Nico Williams made it 3-2 with about 15 minutes left.

Thirty minutes of siege

The BBC’s figures show how hard England had to defend. In the final half-hour they faced 19 shots, seven of them on target, with an expected goals total of 2.53.

Against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final, the same period brought 10 shots and an xG of 1.41. England lost that game after leading 1-0 in Atlanta.

Before the red card, data firm The Analyst said, England led the xG count 2.12 to 0.18 and had denied Spain a single shot on target.

Goalkeeper James Trafford made six saves, four of them in the last 12 minutes. His double stop in injury time denied Fermin Lopez and then Yamal.

Spain could not find an equaliser. Tuchel said afterwards: “Without the red card we were clear winners.”

Substitutions the difference

Tuchel was criticised after the semi-final for bringing on three defenders in quick succession. Against Mexico in the last 16, England were 2-1 up when Jarell Quansah was sent off. They won 3-2.

This time he waited. ESPN noted that he made no change for 15 minutes after the dismissal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly replaced Kane after 78 minutes. Five minutes later two more players came on, one of them striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Dan Burn replaced White in the 89th minute.

Tuchel said Kane had played 78 minutes and Jude Bellingham 83, and that fresh legs were needed. He said he felt free to make any change he thought necessary.

Players also took charge. After Spain pulled one back, England huddled. White said the message was to stay calm and manage the situation.

Former England defender Matt Upson, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, said the sending-off had given the team a chance to pull together and cope with a very difficult situation.

A statement win

Tuchel has led England since January 2025. Sports Mole reported that he rated the display as their best of his time in charge. England also set a new away winning record, according to the same report.

He told ITV they had wanted a statement win, as LiveScore reported. “We got it,” he said. He also questioned the red card, calling it a double punishment.

England edged Spain on goal difference to take first place in the group. Their quarter-final opponents will be known after Friday’s draw, TNT Sports said.

Sources: ESPN, The Analyst, Sports Mole, LiveScore, TNT Sports, BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.