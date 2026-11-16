England beat world champions Spain 3-2 in Madrid on Sunday, ending a 43-game unbeaten run and giving Thomas Tuchel the best result of his time as head coach.

The win took England top of their Nations League group, with Spain pushed down on goal difference, TNT Sports reported. It was a night of 60 minutes of control followed by a chaotic final half-hour.

An hour of dominance

Tuchel had promised the Metropolitano something big in his pre-match media conference. The BBC reported that he said England were “up for something spectacular”. The backdrop was the caution that cost them against Argentina in the World Cup semi-final.

England pressed high from the first whistle. Jude Bellingham was denied by Unai Simon inside two minutes, and Harry Kane and Bellingham both missed good chances in the opening 20 minutes, according to Yahoo Sports.

Just before the break, Kane was brought down by Pau Cubarsi in the area and converted the penalty himself. It was his 93rd England goal.

The question was whether Tuchel would sit on that lead. He did not. Ezri Konsa made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute, and Ben White made it 3-0 four minutes later after Bellingham released him down the right, according to England’s match centre.

Red card and a frantic finish

Then came the mess. Elliot Anderson was sent off just after the hour for fouling Lamine Yamal in the area. The BBC said Jarell Quansah’s loss of possession started the move.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the penalty. With 15 minutes left, Yamal set up Nico Williams to make it 3-2.

Tuchel brought off Kane for Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 78th minute. Djed Spence and Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaced Bellingham and Anthony Gordon soon afterwards.

Goalkeeper James Trafford, picked ahead of the rest, then made a double save in stoppage time to protect the lead. Speaking afterwards, he kept it low-key. “I’m just happy to get the win, to be honest,” he told broadcasters, GiveMeSport reported.

What they said

Tuchel said England deserved to be 3-0 up after 65 minutes, and that the red card and penalty changed the game. He said the players knew what they had produced, and that was the significance of the win.

He also named the deep build-up, the high press and the counter-attack as areas where England had shown their best. Asked if it was his finest performance in charge, he said yes, given the circumstances and the opposition.

Kane, the Ballon d’Or winner, told reporters the result was “as big as it gets” outside a major tournament, Yahoo Sports reported. He said the dominant first hour showed the type of team England want to be, in a separate interview.

He also said Spain’s pre-match parade of the World Cup trophy had only made England hungrier.

Declan Rice, quoted by Brit Brief, said the first 10 minutes were the best England have played.

Spain’s own press agreed. Marca described Bellingham as unstoppable, GiveMeSport reported.

Tuchel accepted the Nations League is no World Cup, and England will need to repeat this under greater pressure. For now, both sides wait to learn their quarter-final opponents in Friday’s draw.

Sources: TNT Sports, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Sports, England Football, GiveMeSport, Brit Brief, BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.