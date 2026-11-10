Wimborne Town, from the seventh tier, will welcome League One Bradford City in the FA Cup second round after Monday night’s draw.

The Dorset club reached this stage for the first time by beating League Two Crawley Town 2-0 on Sunday, the BBC reported. Bradford arrive in good heart. They beat Marine 7-0 on Saturday and are seventh in the third tier.

Wimborne manager Tim Sills reacted to the draw with some nerves on behalf of his supporters. He said he could “feel the stress levels of the people back at the club”, according to The Independent.

Leicester head to Kent

The other big name on the road is Leicester City, who won the competition in 2021. They go to Dover Athletic of the National League South.

Plymouth Parkway, also from the seventh tier, set up a home tie with League Two Barnet. They won 2-1 against Berkhamsted on Monday night, which meant their opponents were not known until the draw was made.

Salisbury of the sixth tier are at home to League One Blackpool, at the Ray Mac Stadium. They are fresh from a 6-0 win over Sholing.

National League side AFC Fylde host Luton Town, now managed by Jack Wilshere. Guiseley, another seventh-tier club, are at home to League One Notts County.

Other ties include Dover’s fellow non-league sides against EFL opposition, plus several all-League pairings. These include Port Vale against Leyton Orient, Reading against Stockport County and Wycombe Wanderers against MK Dons, the full list published by Yahoo Sports from the BBC shows.

The round is played over the weekend starting Friday 4 December. Winners collect £79,500 in prize money, and beaten clubs receive £21,200.

Third-round ties, when Premier League and Championship clubs join the competition, follow the second round.

Sources: The Independent via LiveScore, Yahoo Sports (BBC), BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.