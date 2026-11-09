Manchester United came from two goals down twice to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Patrick Dorgu’s header in the 96th minute salvaging a point.

It was not enough to lift them out of the bottom three. The BBC reported that United are 18th, their lowest position after at least 10 league games in 40 years.

How the eight goals arrived

Villa were in front inside a minute through Alysson, and Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0 in the fourth minute. TNT Sports noted that no side had ever trailed by two so quickly in a Premier League game against United.

Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. Youri Tielemans levelled in the 44th, and it was 2-2 at the break.

Villa regained control after the interval. John McGinn scored a penalty in the 48th minute and Leon Goretzka added a fourth in the 53rd.

United then ran out of ideas for a long spell, and the home crowd turned on some of their own players. Diogo Dalot was jeered when he was replaced by Dorgu in the 66th minute, the BBC said.

Joshua Zirkzee made it 4-3 in the 92nd minute, according to ESPN, finishing from close range after combining with Dorgu. Four minutes later Dorgu headed in from a corner Villa failed to clear.

Villa manager Unai Emery was angry about the collapse. It cost him a first win at Old Trafford, the BBC reported.

What it means for Carrick

Carrick faced questions about his position afterwards. Asked by Sky Sports whether he might walk away, he replied: “That’s not going to happen.”

He also told Sky he felt some of the goals conceded were “totally avoidable”.

The league numbers are poor. United have not won since beating Ipswich on 30 August and have shipped 15 goals in their last five matches. ESPN’s table lists them on eight points from 10 games.

Dorgu was blunt about the mood in the dressing room. He said he was not happy and that the squad needed to fight together, for the manager and the club.

Former United captain Roy Keane gave the team some credit for refusing to give up. Dion Dublin told BBC Sport the repeated swings were draining, and that the players looked as though they had lost when they left the pitch.

Pressure on the owners is growing too. A banner on the Stretford End before kick-off said supporters wanted new owners rather than a new stadium. The BBC described the fans’ mood as the most hostile since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Club chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were at the ground. The BBC said Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers will weigh Carrick’s future against what a replacement might offer and what the club can spend in January.

The Premier League now pauses for the international break. United’s next game is at Anfield against Liverpool on 22 November.

Sources: ESPN, TNT Sports, Sky Sports, BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.