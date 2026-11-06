Smoky bacon crisps could have to be renamed in Britain under a food standards deal with the EU, although the rules would not bite until after August 2029.

The row centres on a European ban on using meat words to sell products that contain no meat. The BBC reported that the UK government expects those rules to fall within the scope of the agreement it is negotiating.

Most smoky bacon crisps are made with flavourings, not real meat, as AOL noted in its coverage.

What the EU has decided

The EU adopted the rules this year. They reserve 31 meat-related words for foods that actually contain meat. The list covers bacon, steak, chicken, beef, pork and drumstick.

Brussels says shoppers could be confused by plant-based foods that borrow meat names. Nothing in the BBC’s account says the rules were written with crisps in mind, and the European snack industry is now asking how they apply to meat flavours.

The European Commission can grant exemptions for names with a long history of use on other kinds of food. It has not yet said how it will use that power or whether snacks will benefit.

Separately, a group of conservative German MEPs wants a specific carve-out for snacks and sauces in other legislation going through the European Parliament, the BBC said.

Some outlets have been more definite about the timing. Brit Brief reported that smoky bacon crisps and chicken Pot Noodles could lose their names by 2030. The BBC said it was unclear whether any British version of the rules would have to apply from 2029 alongside the EU’s.

Industry and ministers respond

The Food and Drink Federation, whose members include Walkers and KP Snacks, backs the deal because it should ease trade with Europe. Its chief scientific officer, Kate Halliwell, said meat protections were a new EU rule that UK firms must follow but had no part in developing.

The Potato Processors’ Association said it was watching closely. Its deputy director general, Vanessa Richardson, said the deal should not harm names that shoppers understand as describing a flavour.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says it is ready to help snack businesses prepare.

The issue reached the airwaves on Thursday. HuffPost UK reported that Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle was asked by presenter Stig Abell whether she would accept a ban on labelling smoky bacon crisps.

She compared the idea to the old row over EU straight bananas and told him to “get a life”. Abell replied that asking one question was not an obsession.

Eagle argued the deal would let farmers and food producers export to Europe without the costs and friction that followed Brexit. A report carried by Inkl said the agreement could add up to £5.1bn a year to the UK economy.

The Conservatives and Reform UK are keen to portray Britain as a “rule taker” from Brussels, the BBC said. This is not the first crisp-related dispute: a 2024 EU decision to phase out some artificial smoke flavourings had already prompted worries about the flavour.

The deal is one of three agreements Prime Minister Andy Burnham is due to sign at an EU-UK summit on 20 November, according to AOL.

Sources: HuffPost UK, AOL, Brit Brief, Inkl, BBC News

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.