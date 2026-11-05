A Brazilian under-20 match between Uberlandia and Mamore produced a world record 53 red cards on Sunday, after a mass brawl forced the referee to abandon the game.

The tie was the first leg of a Minas Gerais Under-20 Championship semi-final at the Parque do Sabia Stadium. The BBC reported that 43 players and eight members of coaching staff were dismissed. Two Uberlandia board members were also sent off, making 53.

How it unfolded

Accounts of the sequence differ slightly. According to the referee’s report, as relayed by the BBC, the trouble began in the second half after Mamore’s Davi taunted the Uberlandia bench while celebrating a goal that made it 3-1.

The BBC said Uberlandia’s goalkeeping coach ran on to confront the player. That set off clashes, and three players had already been sent off before the brawl.

Reuters reported the referee’s account differently. It said several Uberlandia officials had come on to the pitch earlier in the half, after one of their players was sent off.

Reuters also said play was halted for 40 minutes and then restarted. Mamore went on to score in the ninth minute of stoppage time to lead 3-1. The BBC, by contrast, said the game was paused for about 40 minutes and then abandoned.

Referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto wrote in his report that a “generalised brawl” broke out in the 54th minute of the second half. He said this made it impossible to show the red cards or complete the match-closing protocol. He declared the match over because of the turmoil and the lack of security.

Reuters said he added that a police report had been filed over threats made against him. He also said Mamore’s team vandalised their dressing room after the match. Neither claim has been tested.

Damage and forfeit

The BBC, citing Brazilian outlet O Tempo, said military police were called because of extensive damage to the stadium. The police report listed 14 broken doors, damaged shower facilities and broken windows. Benches, tables and chairs had also been destroyed.

The previous record was 36 red cards, shown in a 2011 fifth-division match in Argentina between Club Atletico Claypole and Victoriano Arenas. Some media reports put the final total at 51, the Bangkok Post noted in its version of the Reuters report.

On Wednesday, Uberlandia said they would forfeit the second leg. Mamore had only seven players available because of the suspensions. Uberlandia called the move a “gesture of fair play”.

The forfeit sends Mamore into the final. Uberlandia will play in the third-place match instead.

Uberlandia said they had already taken disciplinary measures internally against those involved. They did not give details of the action.

Sources: Reuters via Yahoo Sports, Bangkok Post, Goal, BBC Sport

This story was compiled by the MDW Newsdesk with AI-assisted tools, using the reporting credited above.