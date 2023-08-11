By Aimee Braniff Cree

EXCLUSIVE images have been captured of a three-week-old Bornean Orangutan that looks like it is flipping off photographers.

Cheeky images taken on Monday July 3rd 2023 show the precious baby smiling and playing with mum before the baby appears to give the photographer a tiny orangutan middle finger and laugh.

This birth is a very important one as Bornean Orangutans are currently classed as critically endangered and their population in the wild is decreasing meaning they are facing the threat of extinction.

The birth of this baby boy is the first at Blackpool Zoo in 20 years and marks a massive milestone in their breeding programme.

The baby boy is unnamed as of yet but father Kawan (13) and mother Jingga (13) are thrilled with the new arrival.

These images were taken by photographer Gary Cox (52) from Manchester UK in Blackpool Zoo.

Gary knows the privilege it was to capture this new arrival and as the message of conservation is always at the forefront for wildlife photographers he is elated to share this bundle of joy.

“I was so lucky to be able to get some photos of their cute new addition,” said Gary.

“This was an extremely important birth, both for Blackpool Zoo and in general.

“Bornean orangutans are on the critically endangered list and face a likely risk of extinction in the wild.

“Breeding programmes such as EAZA Ex Situ Programme (EEP) which Blackpool is involved in are vital for the preservation of such an amazing animal.

“This baby was only born on 14th June to mother Jingga and father Kawan and is the first born in the zoo in 20 years.

“People have responded well to the image a cute baby is always well received but I hope my image translates more than that, this species could go extinct which would be an incredible loss for the planet.

“When taking in this Bornean Orangutan baby I hope people are reminded how vital conservation is so that we can have more images like this in the future.”

