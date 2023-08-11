By Aimee Braniff Cree

STEP INSIDE the lost UK mansion of a mystery Greek millionaire who inexplicably fled his lavish home never set foot inside again.

Images show the house covered in spray painted graffiti, designer clothes and pictures of a life gone by.

The mansion was owned by a Greek real-estate tycoon known locally by his nickname “Thanos”, he lived there with his wife and their children for many years.

One night in 2017 unexpectedly Thanos fled his mansion with his daughter in the middle of the night leaving behind all of his belongings.

The mansion has been abandoned ever since although it was rumoured one of his three sons stayed in the mansion to protect it from vandals.

That was clearly proved to be false as the inside of the mansion has been badly graffitied.

It has been uninhabited for six-years and the damage is beginning to show on this beautiful mansion.

These images were captured by urban explorer Daniel Sims (34) known online as Bearded Reality.

Daniel photographed the mansion in Hertfordshire, England on his Samsung Galaxy s21 Ultra.

“The abandoned mansion was owned by a Greek property tycoon. It was said the owner led such a mysterious life that no-one was sure what he did for work – despite seeing wads of cash at his lavish home,” said Daniel.

“Thanos reportedly enjoyed a millionaire’s lifestyle from his “property” investments which meant they never saw him going out to work, his family claimed.

“He was married for 32 years before his wife sadly died of cancer in 2004. The couple shared five children.

“Thanos was reportedly so concerned about security at the expensive home that he once had guards on the gate and kept Dobermans for protection.

“But when he left the house, he doesn’t appear to have made any preparations to protect his belongings.

“Rumours that a son of the millionaire returned to protect the mansion and do work on it were circulated, however it seems that this was not true, maybe to stop people going to the mansion.

“We went through the back of the woods which leads straight to the mansion and found that the side doors were wide open leading to full access to the mansion.

“It was quite a chilled time at the mansion and was super shocking to see the state of the place. The damage was shocking.

“The outside of the mansion is stunning sitting on some beautiful grounds, however once you get inside the mansion and you see the damage to what was a grand home it is crazy to see.

“Quite a lot of valuable items and designer clothes still remain left there but you can see mass looting and vandalism has occurred over the last few years.

“The mansion has been abandoned roughly since 2017 when the owner and his daughters fled in the middle of the night no one seems to know why.

“It was amazing to see the size of the place and all the rooms left behind with expensive items and clothes even found a dildo in the main master bedroom which gave us a chuckle.

“The bathroom in the master is amazing and you could tell that a lot of money went into the place.”

