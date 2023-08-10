By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE*

ADORABLE images of frogs sitting majestically on the most unlikely leaves and flower have been captured.

One of the images shows three frog buddies sitting on their respective seats on three different leaves of a plant.

Another image shows a frog relaxing on top of a flower.

Frogs were the first land animals with vocal cords.

There are over 6,000 species of frogs worldwide.

These images were captured by photographer Dzul Dzulfikri (50) in a pond in Bekasi, West Java, indonesia.

“The golden frogs were seated on the leaves,” said Dzul.

“They seemed to be relaxing and having a good time.

“I was really happy to capture these images and I hope I get to capture more such images of frogs.”

ENDS