By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

NEWLY COLOURISED images mark the 60th anniversary of the Great Train Robbery with images showing the thrilling search and ultimate capture and trial of the gang.

One of the images shows the clothing and camping equipment found by police at Leatherslade Farm Oakley Buckinghamshire which was used as a hide out by the gang who carried out the £2,6000.000 mail train robbery.

Another image shows mugshots of the suspected robbers of the Glasgow to Euston mail train being pinned up by a police constable.

The Great Train Robbery is the famed robbery that took place from a Royal Mail train heading from Glasgow to London on the West Coast Main Line in the early hours of 8 August 1963.

The robbery was of £2.61 million; its value being a whopping £61 million today.

The robbery took place at the Bridego Railway Bridge, Ledburn, near Mentmore in Buckinghamshire, England.

The 15 member gang was led by Bruce Reynolds and included Gordon Goody, Charlie Wilson, Roy James, John Daly, Jimmy White, and Ronnie Biggs among others.

The gang tampered with the lineside signals to bring the train to a halt and escaped with over £2.61 million.

There was information from an individual from the inside known as “The Ulsterman”.

The Ulsterman’s real identity has never been established.

The train driver Jack Mills was beaten over the head with a metal bar and suffered serious head injuries.

He never overcame the trauma of the robbery.

The police found this hideout, and incriminating evidence, a monopoly board with fingerprints, led to the eventual arrest and conviction of most of the gang.

The trial of the robbers began at Aylesbury Assizes, Buckinghamshire, on 20 January 1964.

On 15 April 1964 the proceedings ended with the judge describing the robbery as “a crime of sordid violence inspired by vast greed” and passing sentences of 30 years’ imprisonment on seven of the robbers.

