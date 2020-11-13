By Kate Harrold

INCREDIBLE unseen colourised photos bring two-hundred years of the FAR EAST’s history to life.

In one image, the Japanese samurai of the Satsuma clan gathered to plan their attack during the 1868 -1898 Boshin War.

In another, a member of the Chinese Yan’an People’s Militia stood armed with a homemade landmine in Shaanxi, China, in 1944.

Student Julius Backman Jääskeläinen (21) from Visby, Sweden, developed an interest in colourisations in 2017 having always had a fascination with history. Julius has since colourised over 1,000 images paying particular interest to the Far East.

“As a European, these types of cultures can seem quite alien but it’s the reason why it’s so interesting to learn more about them,” Julius said.

“Especially with the early photography such as those from Japan, it’s exciting to see a culture still very active in their old ways yet with modernisation fast approaching.

“The rice farming image is a great example. It’s a traditional rice field yet there’s a train subtly seen in the background.

“I almost always learn something new when I’m researching my colourisations and hope they’re a motivator of learning for others.”

Julius’ colourisations can take up to six hours each as he must spend time researching the most likely colours which can include contacting historians. He uses Photoshop and Lightroom to carry out his hobbyist work.