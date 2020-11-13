By Courtney McHugh

JOIN THE likes of Jarvis Cocker and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and host your own DOMESTIC DISCO at this mansion that comes with a disco in the basement – for just £2.5M.

Crondall Lodge, occupies a prime central location of Crondall, sitting on the Surrey/Hampshire border, UK. The property comprises 10 bedrooms, six bathrooms, reception hall, cloakroom, sitting room, library, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, craft room, library, office, games room, and two large cellar rooms.

The property is believed to date back to the 1850s but has undergone a modern makeover in recent years. The village house incorporates design by well-known Surrey architect Monia Allegretti.

To the rear of the house is a beautifully landscaped garden with a circular closed courtyard. There is also a detached triple garage block with parking for numerous vehicles located within the grounds.

The tour-de-force of the house, however, is the basement room that has been turned into a disco complete with a dance floor, disco ball and bar.

The property is thoroughly-up-to-date and features hi-tec equipment and a contemporary sound and lighting system.

The historic property’s living space equates to 10,000 sq feet. Crondall Lodge is currently on the market with Hampton’s International for £2.5 million.

“Crondall Lodge is an impressive and notable village house. It provides outstanding, exciting accommodation and superb facilities presented and equipped to an unusually high standard,” the listing states.

“The house has striking and beautifully proportioned principal reception areas ideal for entertaining, thoroughly up-to-date kitchens and bathrooms, handsome bedroom suites and a versatile accommodation pattern on various levels.

“Presented with flair, there has been an enormous attention to detail and quality in terms of equipment, contemporary sound and lighting system et cetera which feature particularly in the lower ground floor leisure and recreation areas.

“A really comfortable, fun house with great style providing exceptional family accommodation in a fine setting.”

Crondall Lodge is on the market with Hampton’s International for £2,500,000. For more information visit https://www.hamptons.co.uk/buy/property/10-bedroom-detached-house-crondall-gu10-ref-4444297/