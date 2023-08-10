By Aimee Braniff Cree

Engineer Sporus Meijs (53) from Paris, France had a happy if conservative childhood, although his mother and father divorced he and his younger sister remember being well loved as children.

Spo saw the Rolling Stones record cover of ‘Tattoo You‘ at the age of 11 and that sight was like a bolt of lightning, he just knew deep inside that he was destined to look like that.

Spo began to discover his body at the age of 10, he was experimenting with piercings, his ears, a nipple, his nose, never committing to permanent jewellery as that would show in gym class.

At 12 he was experimenting with china ink and a needle on himself and at 16 got his first ‘real‘ tattoo of a panther on his right shoulder although that is long covered up now.

Spo, who is a brown belt judoka, uses his tattoos to express many parts of himself, his body is a canvas that expresses the fine balance between three major elements of him, sexuality, pure art and religion.

His most extreme surgery was the complete removal of his testicles and scrotum in 2015 so he could become a eunuch.

“As a teenager I absorbed all things concerning tribe rituals, tattoos and body modifications that I saw and read about and I discovered men who had no sexual organs, eunuchs,” he said.

“When I read about a boy who had been castrated, that triggered something. I realised this was possible and not just something of the past, it has always been on my mind since then.

“I never really liked my body as it was, I was pretty unsure about myself and my sexuality like any teenager, but beyond that I felt something was not OK.

“I have always felt the need to transform my body and felt the irresistible desire to become a eunuch. It must simply always have been my gender identity from the start.

“I am very happy and zen with my body as it is now.

“I do not intend to become more feminine, that would be hard with my looks. People often do not realise there is a whole spectrum between “100% woman and 100% man.”

Spo described how he was brought up and how family life contributed to his later life.

“I come from a “normal” family. My mother was a hairdresser before I was born, my father was a sailor, and not tattooed by the way,” said Spo.

“My parents divorced later on, but they were loving to me although they were somewhat conservative. My grandparents contributed to my happy childhood and showed me hard work pays off.

“In ’81 when the album of the Stones “Tattoo you” was released, that was like a thunderstrike when I saw it.

“I still remember seeing the tattooed face on the cover and I immediately knew that was for me at some point.

“At the age of 12, I changed schools and started to discover some more of the world, with geography, other continents, customs and also rituals. The internet was non-existent so my curiosity led me to libraries and all kinds of magazines.

“Everything I saw, modification related, had a huge attraction. At the same time I started to slowly play some more with my body, trying to pierce a nipple and my septum, without leaving jewellery in permanently, that would show at gym class.

“Up to 30 I had gotten some tattoos, pierced nipples and minor mods, but from 30 on, being more confident I started to speed up things a bit, getting more and more tattooed and thinking about more mods.

“I have been in a long term “open” relationship with a beautiful dominant man for 22 years now.

“The relationship is a “spicy” one, never dull, and that probably makes it last.

“My tattoos and modifications are not only the visual expression of my sexuality but highly contribute to our lasting relationship although my partner did not always support each step of my modification journey unconditionally for obvious reasons.”

Spo’s partner explains, “I had to adapt to each step and of course I questioned certain things, worried about Spo’s health and other negative long term effects but it turned out fine.

“I like it and I am happy with Spo as he is now. Spo’s body matches his submissive role in our relationship, that has made his behaviour evolve in a positive way and that feels good.”

Spo has had nearly 100% of his body covered in tattoos, there is no space open, eyeballs, nail beds, as far as he is concerned, it’s all fair game.

“My whole body is tattooed at this moment including my eyeballs, with the exception of the soles of my feet, which will be done by the end of the year hopefully, and some touch ups here and there,” he said.

“As for modifications, my tongue is split, my teeth filed to points and the upper ones are crowned in titanium, my ears are cropped, pierced and stretched, my septum is pierced with a dermal punch meaning a larger hole.

“My more intimate modifications are pierced nipples and penis, a reverse Prince Albert, a ring through the top of the glans and, I am a eunuch of course.

“The most painful body part to have tattooed for me were the extremities, fingers and toes near the nail beds, the ears and of course the glans of the penis which is extremely painful.

“Armpits, around the anus and inner part of knees and thighs are not nice, but it seems I handle pain well, at least I can concentrate myself and put myself in a sort of trance when getting tattooed.”

Spo explained how others react to his intense look.

“I have a good job and people appreciate me for what I do, I feel blessed for that,” he said.

“Sometimes people ask questions, comparing me to other heavily tattooed and modified persons. I want to underline that each person is unique and has her or his own motivations.

“At a certain point, I was already a eunuch but few people knew, someone I must have disappointed somehow, I have never discovered who it was exactly, outed me as eunuch.

“I thought it over and came to the conclusion the best answer was to embrace it. I am nearly 54 now and “zen” with myself and the people who surround me.

“I feel it’s important to let people know that you can be and create yourself and at the same time have a fulfilling professional and social life.

“Being yourself without frustration probably makes you a nicer person.”

Spo has found acceptance in his life but also is widely accepted by the people he loves.

“I thank God for the life I lead, the people that cross my path and those who surround me and I honestly feel blessed and privileged,” he said

“Feedback now is mainly positive. I think I am at a point where it has gone beyond a certain social limit, so that people consider it extravagant and exotic.

“People who don’t like my look mostly do not express themselves.

“Of course I do not expect people to like it, I am not looking for constant compliments. This is a journey one does for oneself primarily.

“The most appreciative comment I got was from my aunt, my fathers sister, who has always been an extremely loving person, when she said ‘show me what you have done this time…ah good, it suits you’.

“It is nice to hear people feel my body matches my personality.”

Spo is an expert on body modification and has a wealth of knowledge to share with the up and coming generation of people interested in modification.

“Advice I would give is take your time to think things over, especially nowadays with all the pressure of social media. Don’t get a tattoo because it is ‘hot item’. Do it for yourself,” said Spo.

“As for body modification I would give the same advice, especially the irreversible ones.

“Weigh the pros and cons, but if you really feel it’s the right thing for you, follow your heart and go ahead as safely as possible of course.

“When the need to personalise your body is there, achieving a goal will make you happier in the long run.

“My motto is be yourself, work hard, play hard.”

