By Liana Jacob

MEET THE WOMAN who SCARED MEN AWAY with her UNIBROW, until it got her a MODELLING GIG – and now her DMS are full of men ASKING HER OUT.

Freelance makeup artist and model, Sarah Marie Clark (18) from Copenhagen, Denmark, used to pluck her eyebrows at least once a week, despite her mum encouraging her to let it grow.

She had also thought about letting it grow for years before she decided to do it in March 2019. However, when she told her friends this is what she was planning, they were sceptical and men she dated would discourage her from letting her eyebrows grow, insisting that she would look ‘weird’.

Despite the many people that were against the idea, she did it anyway and felt like she looked more beautiful with a unibrow. She decided to post pictures of her journey on Instagram and over time she was inundated with requests from modelling photographers to do photoshoots with her, as well as requests from men with a fetish. She has received messages from men who would do ‘anything’ to meet her and to date her.

She is now on a mission to normalise this look to reduce the amount of judgements from strangers and is encouraging women to try it out.

“I’ve always known that I was able to grow a monobrow, but just like everyone else I always removed it without really thinking about it, I didn’t think it was an option to keep it,” Sarah said.

“My mum has always told me ‘you can dye your hair, you can cut your hair it doesn’t matter, but don’t touch your eyebrows’.

“One day I was on Instagram and I saw a makeup artist draw one on and I did the same, I absolutely loved it but I was too insecure about going outside with it on.

“So little by little I started growing my own out, then I also had time to get used to it and over time I found a few other people on Instagram who did the same and I felt much more comfortable about it.

“I thought about it a lot, but it only just happened around March 2019 when I decided to go all out with it. I would tweeze it once a week at least before I let it grow.

“I remember when I told some of my friends that I wanted to do it, they were sceptical because it looks a bit weird and I know that, but it has really grown on them.

“Before I grew it out, I would tell the men I was dating that I wanted to grow it out and they would say ‘no, don’t do that because it would make you look weird’. I guess that is what teenage dating is like.

“It changes your face quite a lot and they would ask what if you change your mind, I just replied ‘well I can always just shave it off’.

“In public and my work life where there are a lot of people, I felt I had to hide my unibrow because they would be scared off it and judge me.

“One day, four girls on a bus started taking pictures of me and yelling at me. People online are weird and would post negative comments.

“I get a lot of compliments but of course there are some people who find it offensive and have the need to tell me how gross or how much of a joke they think I am.

“But the joke’s on them because I get opportunities and jobs because of it. Being comfortable about my monobrow on social media has attracted photographers who wanted to do photoshoots.

“That’s the cool part of it, I can help make it more acceptable; if more people see it, then they might not judge it as much.”

Since embracing her unibrow, Sarah says that she has attracted a lot of men on social media for her look; including fetishists and she has received a lot of dating requests. While before she grew it out and merely talked about the possibility, men she dated would hate the idea.

“Mostly it scares men away, but I think it’s good because that means it scares the bad people away and I can get rid of all the a**holes,” she said.

“I’ve deleted most of the messages because I found them uncomfortable, but one guy sent me a message said he would do anything to meet and date me because of my unibrow.

“I think some men can have a fetish for it, some men DM me about it. I get a lot of dating requests; men peacocking, flirting with me.

“I feel much better about myself now; I think I look beautiful. The whole reason I do it is because I think I look better this way.

“Try it out. The first time I tried it was with makeup. See how it looks. Don’t do it because it’s a trend, don’t do it because everyone else does or no one else does. Do it for yourself; that’s the most important thing.”