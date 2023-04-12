By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

THE MOST ADORABLE IMAGES of British babies dressed for Easter are sure to make your heart melt.

Images show babies dressed in cute bunny ears in the spirit of the season.

One of the images shows baby Arthur sitting adorably in a basket with easter eggs, all bundled up and cozy.

Another image shows baby Betsie enjoying a little snooze time dressed in a beautiful spring outfit and adorning a bow.

These cute shots were taken by photographer, Shellie Wall at her Dereham photography studio.

Shellie is passionate about her work and considers being able to capture these special moments a real privilege.

“These little ones are tiny for such a short time,” said Shellie.

“So to be able to press the pause button on these special moments and make them into lasting memories is a real privilege.

“I put my heart and soul into sourcing the most gorgeous props and creating a wonderfully warm and welcoming studio environment, where the magic happens.”

