By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

An ADORABLE image of a giraffe mum loving and interacting with her calf almost making one half of the heart has been captured.

Images show the giraffe mum kissing her calf and spending some time loving her baby.

Standing at around six feet, or 1.8 metres, tall and weighing around 110 pounds, these giraffe calves are anything but small.

Baby giraffes grow up to 2.5cm every day during the first week of their lives, and will have roughly doubled in size by the time they celebrate their first birthday.

These images were captured by photographer Tom Nicholson (43) at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya.

“Turning a corner near the bushes in the reserve, we came across this mother giraffe and her young calf,” said Tom.

“Our guide estimated that the calf was only a few days old, and so we were privileged to see them bonding together.

“It was really sweet to see the mother and calf interacting, but we also felt a fair amount of stress

“Given the young age of the baby giraffe, it was actually small enough that an adult leopard would be able to hunt it.

“We felt a clear sense of relief when the two of them started walking in the other direction, toward the open plains, and away from danger.”

