By Mahima Kaur

CUTEST images of a baby macaque doing a skateboarding pose with the FUNNIEST of expressions have been captured.

Images show the adorable baby macaque doing imitations that almost look like he is on a skateboard.

The southern pig-tailed macaque, also known as the Sundaland pig-tailed macaque and Sunda pig-tailed macaque, is a medium-sized macaque that lives in southern Thailand.

It is known locally as berok.

These images were taken by photographer Endra Agustianto (50) at the Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta, Indonesia, using an Olympus OMD 1 Mark ii M camera.

“I was waiting for the right moment to get these moments and facial expressions of the baby macaque,” said Endra.

“I felt so pleasant and happy being this close to the macaque.

“He was making all sorts of cute expressions.

“I felt really happy after capturing these images.”

ENDS