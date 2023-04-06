Sports cars are something that follows many people around the world. Often it is sports cars that are the first experiences on the way of motorists. From year to year, the field of sports cars is growing and expanding, replenishing the lists of cars with incredible car models. Which sports cars are the best at the moment and why? Let’s see!

Sports cars are a separate kind of aesthetics and pleasure for motorists. As in any field, there are legends, style, fashion and innovation in the world of sports cars. Today we offer you to see which sports cars occupy the top places today. Which sports car should motorists choose in 2023 to stay satisfied?

Honda Civic Type R

Well, the first thing that catches your eye right away is the unusual look of the car. The Honda looks quite futuristic, for someone even a bit like a spaceship! Type R is the sports format of the familiar Honda Civic. The car in the hatchback body has been produced since 1997. To date, five of its’ generations have come out. And very soon the car should go through another restyling. The car perfectly combines high-speed qualities, high safety and excellent handling. And of course you can be sure that you will not remain unnoticed on the road.

Audi RS 3

This car definitely looks very special, confident and luxurious. Even just the appearance can win the heart of the future owner, but let’s talk about deeper. Audi RS3 in comparison with previous cars has been updated with a new base and a more powerful four-cylinder 2.5 turbocharged engine. The car has 400 horsepower. Moreover, you will not notice how you have gained speed, because the car accelerates to 100 km / h 3 tenths less than before. The acceleration speed is much faster than before, thanks to improved electronic control and more torque. However, the most notable is the Torquer Splitter, which turns all–wheel drive into rear-wheel drive, and precision into pleasure.

BMW M24Oi

The El 2 Series coupe has been completely redesigned and is not based on the same platform as the 2-door rear-wheel drive cars of the 5 series, but on the 4 series platform. As a result, they are bigger, more luxurious and more powerful than ever, and that is why we are waiting for the arrival of the next M2. For its part, it is the most powerful car in the line, with all-wheel drive (although the rear axle is the main one) and a power of 374 hp.

Volkswagen Tiguan II

This crossover is very popular all over the world. It is quite confident and sells well. In 2021, it ranked 11th-12th in the market of Eastern Europe in terms of marketability. And its popularity is not surprising at all – a spacious and modern interior, a voluminous trunk, relatively good cross-country ability, even outside the city limits. It is built on the MQB platform, which is known for its manageability and longevity.

The most popular engines for it are 1.4 l. 125 hp. the engine, working together with a 6-speed gearbox, front-wheel drive; 1.4 l. 150 hp. front or all-wheel drive with a DQ 250 box; 2.0 l. 180/220 hp. all-wheel drive and a DQ 500 box. For a measured ride around the city, the first option is recommended, since it has a large resource of 250 thousand kilometers, despite the small engine volume and large dimensions of the car, it copes with its task perfectly. The 2.0 l motor is more suitable for frequent use of the car off-road, for example, when traveling to the country, here you will not need all-wheel drive. The car has a number of complete sets, additional products of which include frontal airbags, adaptive cruise control, interior trim made of real leather, improved optics and others.

Jaguar I-Pace

This car reflects the current trends in the automotive industry. This is a beautiful, luxurious electric crossover Jaguar I-Pace. In the segment of electric cars, where Tesla dominates with the philosophy of the superiority of function over form, the British came up with a model in a more traditional form factor. And it worked. The award went to a fast 400-horsepower car.

Toyota Corolla

Surely this car model has been familiar to you for a long time, because it has been produced for many years. This sedan has managed to win the love and recognition of motorists on the market. In many ways, at first this was influenced by the attractive appearance.

This model is produced on the platform which Camry and Pirus are also arranged on. A distinctive feature of this generation is the independent rear suspension, which ensures good handling. As well as an improved version of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, which increases the functionality and provides the driver with additional safety.

The interior is spacious, the trunk is 470 liters in volume, as well as steep noise insulation. In general, a great option for modern drivers!

There are really a lot of cool sports cars and it is often very difficult to choose a specific one. But this is no reason not to explore the world of sports cars and not to look for your ideal! Let everyone meet an excellent car and you will become the happy owner of the desired car!