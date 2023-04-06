By Mahima Kaur

**EXCLUSIVE**

BREATHTAKING aerial images of mending the fishing net and seaweed harvesting among others have been captured that are no less than a delight to the eyes.

One set of the images shows workers at work, mending the fish net in Phan Rang, Vietnam for the preparation of the fishing season.

Another set of images shows people working to harvest seaweed in a beautiful blend of serene blue and green colours.

The photographer has also managed to click some stunning images of soy sauce making in a village where EVERY family makes soy sauce.

Soy sauce is made from glutinous rice, soy beans, corn and salt.

These stunning images were captured by photographer Prabu Mohan (41) at different places in Vietnam.

Prabu has managed to capture, with his skill and dexterity, the beauty of the country in different colours.

“Mending the fishing net is one of the most common scenes in the coastal areas at this time of the year as the fishermen get ready for the fishing season which usually starts from May,” said Prabu.

“There is also seaweed as seen from above at low tide in Quy Nhon, Vietnam.

“Seaweed harvesting usually starts from early April to the end of July.

“Seaweed harvesting here is currently prohibited to safeguard the coral reefs.

“This is a traditional way of making Soy sauce and the Duong Lam village is known for it.

“Every family in the village makes soy sauce.

“Soy sauces prepared in different parts of Vietnam taste different.

“The one that is made in Duong Lam village has a very strong taste.”

