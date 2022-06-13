EXCLUSIVE

By Freya Coombes

THIS MUM Instagram star with 193K followers has shared the secret of how she “pinked” her five bedroom for only £300 per room totalling under £5k – all during her child’s naptime.

Mother-of-one, and interior designer Sophia (34) Ferrari-Wills from Cambridge started her colourful renovation during lockdown, devoting large amounts of time to creating her very own style within her £650,000 semi-detached home.

Having never delved into the world of interior design before, Sophia took on a whole new project, finding happiness in her new creative venture.

Each room cost under £300 to paint and decorate. All furniture had been bought previously, upcycled or was the product of promotion. Despite the contents of her bedroom adding up to £2,806 in value, Sophia only paid £295 for paint, panelling, tools, metal workings and a framed print to decorate.

This was all whilst Sophie’s daughter, Clementine (18 months) napped.

“I created a floral mural at the top of our landing that was painted during the summer of lockdown and was my me time,” she said.

“There’s something about pink that brings any colour to life.

“The warmth and inviting nature of the colour means it works with any room – a north facing room gets a hint of warmth, an office receives a lick of calm, a kitchen is lifted by the presence of pink! It works with any colour too; the easiest colour to work with.

“My style is probably a mix of contemporary, mid-century modern and bohemian. The scallop edge curves and pops of bold colour amongst the pastels links back to the retro 60’s and 70’s and the freedom to mesh various styles together is the bohemian element.

“We have soldiered through most hurdles, but I would say transforming the kitchen by hand at seven months pregnant was no mean feat.”

Sophia made online waves when her video went viral recently with 23.6 million views on Instagram and seven million on TikTok.

In the tongue-in-cheek video we see how Sophia shows of her pink kitchen and newly painted fridge and microwave, with her husband making an appearance, also matching the décor in all pink.

“I painted our fridge pink in a comical reel whereby my husband had ‘said no’ to painting it but I continued to do so anyway,” said Sophia.

“This reel went viral with 23.6 million views on Instagram and seven million on TikTok. I added to the idea by painting the microwave to match and subsequently included the cooker hood and oven too, thus creating a mini-series of ‘My Husband Said No.’”

Sophia decorated the house over the course of two years, starting in March 2022. Each room typically took one to three days to paint, depending on the size and amount of coats needed.

Sophia’s pink design has become an iconic style, that has spread to every inch of her home.

“It’s definitely apparent that my interior design is greatly appreciated from those who love colourful interiors to those who prefer neutral,” said Sophia.

“I have experienced a vast amount of positive feedback where followers are often keen to receive pointers on how to imitate my home decor, hear how I created the designs, wish to collect advice on how to decorate their own homes or simply to praise me on the unique style of our home.”

“The home is our very own haven since we decorated it over the past couple of years, from pastel pink painted white goods, to a pink painted log burner, colour-blocked rooms, ice cream themed office and pastel-coloured shutters.”

From her success on social media, Sophia has since created a pink paint, named after her mini-series “My Husband Said No”. This will be released soon.

“I’d like to include that my husband didn’t quite put up that much of a fight. He too loves a bit of pink and bought our pink sofa whilst I was asleep,” said Sophia.

Bedroom Breakdown (£2,806):

Paint- £120

Panelling- £60

DIY tools- £30

Loaf bed- £1,200

Mirror- £65

Metal working- £25

Framed print- £60

Rocker cuddle chair- £800

Bedside tables- upcycled at no cost

Dressing table- promotional product

Table- promotional product

Mirror- promotional product

Triple wardrobe- £500

Lion rug- promotional product

ENDS