Owning an independent fashion retail business can be tough, particularly when you are competing with well-known high street brands and other online retailers. It can be even more challenging when the cost of living is rising, and people are becoming more frugal with their money. However, this doesn’t mean that all hope is lost! Your independent business can still navigate its way through these testing times, and come out the other side stronger than ever.

While clever marketing, reasonable pricing, and excellent customer service are all integral components to making your business a success, the way you style your store can also have a big impact. The more attractive your store looks, the more eye-catching it will be; you’ll need to present a level of professionalism and draw attention to your own unique brand.

If you think your store could use a makeover, here are some styling tips to keep in mind.

Utilize the Space

If your store feels cramped and cluttered, it can putting people off, never to return again! While some might find a certain charm in more chaotic stores, if you’re trying to create a more professional, fashionable image, then you need to make the space slick and as spacious as possible. Carefully consider the size of your retail unit and how you can best utilize the space. For example, are there any alcoves that would accommodate additional garment rails or display cabinets? Could shelves be installed to free-up more floor space? Could you use minimalist style furnishings to make the store feel bigger? These are all questions worth asking to help make sure you’re getting the most out of the space you have in your store.

Lighting and Displays

How you present your products instore and in the window, is key to pulling in the punters. Your window displays, in particular, will catch their eyes as they walk past, providing you are showcasing your best products. You must also think about your branding when it comes to these displays – it’s a good opportunity to promote your business’ identity. Lighting is also key in terms of window displays and the interior of your store, as you’ll want to ensure that your garments are shown in a flattering light, and that customers are well lit in the dressing rooms. You could also invest in quality Display Mannequins, so that your customers can get a better idea of how the clothes are designed to look.

Keep it Organized

When customers enter your store, they’ll want to easily find what they are looking for. This is why keeping your store organized is vital, and there are various ways you can do this. Some fashion retailers might choose to color-coordinate the various garments they have on sale – this can be aesthetically pleasing. You could also group each brand of clothing you sell in certain sections, or organize your stock by garment style, such as displaying the dresses altogether etc. If your store currently feels a bit chaotic, simply shaking up your stock, can make your store more alluring and enhance customer satisfaction.

If you want to increase your sales as an independent fashion retailer, think about how restyling your store could work wonders, using these tips as a starting point.