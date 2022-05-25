Work-life balance has become something of a hot topic in the last few years, especially since the increase in remote work, caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. It refers to the ability to successfully do your job while still leaving plenty of time for your family, friends, hobbies and other activities like travelling.

Having a healthy work-life balance is crucial for everything from achieving our goals to avoiding burnout and stress, yet despite this too few of us are achieving it. If this is an issue you’re trying to improve, here are some top tips to help you out.

Improve Your Productivity

As the saying goes, work smarter not longer. By upping your productivity you can decrease the amount of time you spend on certain types of work tasks without a drop in output. This in turn leaves you with more hours to spend on activities you love and with people you care about. Depending on the nature of your work, you could try setting time limits for specific tasks, aiming for daily goals, or avoiding scheduling too many meetings that last for ages but result in little actual progress.

Find A More Flexible Job

In some cases where you don’t have control over how much time you spend at work, you could instead think about switching to a more flexible role. For instance, by working as a locum pharmacist rather than one in a traditional 9-5 role, you can choose the exact shifts you want to work in terms of location and hours. This enables you to craft your own work schedule to suit your needs and priorities.

Set Clear Boundaries Between Work And Home

No matter where you work or what hours you do, setting a clear boundary between your work life and home life is key. That means not checking work emails after the end of the working day or on your days off, and avoiding working overtime hours as much as possible. If you find it hard to switch off when working from home, try changing your clothes to mark the end of the workday. It’s also important to take frequent shorts breaks – where possible, try to get out of the office.

Practise Self-care

Taking some time to look after yourself is key for dealing with stress and avoiding burnout. Different techniques work for different people, but you could try some of the following ideas for self-care:

A long hot bath

A walk in nature

Meditation

Meeting up with friends

Creative hobbies such as music, art or crafts

Adult colouring books

Journaling

Day trips to new places

Spa day

Curling up with a good book or film

Learn How To Say No

We often feel under pressure to say yes to every opportunity or task that comes our way, however you don’t have to do so. Before accepting new work without thinking, consider your existing workload and priorities carefully. If you don’t have the bandwidth for another project, it’s ok to say no sometimes. Your manager or employer should understand if you explain your reasoning, and it’s important they know if the pressure is getting too much so that they can address the problem.