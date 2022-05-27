When looking to move to a new city, whether you are already from the United Kingdom and are looking to relocate to another part of the country or else are considering moving from overseas, there is a multitude of different towns and cities – and each one can provide different advantages and benefits.

However, if you are looking for a city that has it all, then look no further than the fascinating, exciting city of Bristol – and here to cement this statement are the top five reasons to move to this entertaining part of the UK.

1. Bristol is a Fantastic Place for Foodies

One of the most spectacular reasons to consider relocating to the vibrant city of Bristol is this: you are passionate about all things relating to food. If that sounds like you, then you could not be in a better place.

Not only does the city centre and its surrounding areas boast a huge array of recognisable cafés, coffee shops and restaurant chains, it also has an exciting and impressive growing reputation for edgy and independent food.

Some of the best places to eat in Bristol, especially if you are a self-confessed and proud foodie, include the following:

The Olive Shed serves vegetarian, vegan and meat-friendly tapas and is beautifully located on the waterfront

Pasta Ripiena, which has an impressively long waiting list to book a table, specialises solely in stuffed pasta dishes and is located on the historic St Stephen’s Street

Kuch serves healthy and incredibly affordable Middle Eastern food and is a small, intimate restaurant located on Whiteladies Road.

Bomboloni is a family-friendly café restaurant that has gained an excellent reputation for sophisticated décor and stylish food and is located on Gloucester Road

2. Bristol has Great Transport Links

Another great reason to consider relocating to the beautiful and energised city of Bristol is the fact that its transport links to the rest of the country and beyond are frankly second to none. Getting around the city centre is easy and affordable as well, with two new types of tickets being introduced on local buses, the ‘2-Trip’, which is essentially like a return ticket but you can return on any service at any time, and a ‘Day Bundle’, which will save you a substantial amount of money if you intend to commute to work.

Bristol Ferry Boats and Number Seven Boats also operate regular services to and from key points on the harbourside as well as waterfront tourist attractions. In addition, the Bristol Packet Ferry runs fully guided boat trips to the city of Bath along the picturesque River Avon.

3. Bristol is a Fast-Developing Centre for Culture

Bristol has long since been recognised as one of the fast-developing cities within the United Kingdom in terms of sports and sporting events, the arts and culture in general – and with the thrilling development of the new sports quarter for Bristol, this could not be more accurate.

Not only is Bristol known for its culture and recreational pursuits, it is also highly regarded as an area rich in cultural heritage too. In fact, it’s the home of the world’s very first great ocean cruise liner that was built in 1843, as well as the Clifton Suspension Bridge. With so much to do and see, it’s safe to say that living in Bristol is definitely a sensory experience.

4. Bristol is a True Haven for Shoppers

If you are an avid and passionate shopper, look no further than Bristol’s wide plethora of high-street shopping stores and shopping centres and smaller, hipster boutiques and individually owned shops.

A selection of the best areas for shopping in Bristol include, but are in no way limited to, the following:

Bristol’s Old City

Old Market

Southville & Bedminster

The Mall at Cribbs Causeway

Gloucester Road & Stokes Croft

Clifton Village

Bristol Official Shopping Quarter

Wapping Wharf & Harbourside

Queens Road & Park Street

Bristol New Markets

5. Bristol has a Thriving Digital Community

Not only is the city of Bristol fast becoming the digital capital of England, but as it hosts some of the largest events on the continent, it is often cited as the city most likely to become the digital capital of Europe.

Bristol hosts three of the most prestigious and well-known digital and technological conventions each and every year; High Tech Bristol & Bath, Venture Fest and Tech Spark. Plus, a recent report that looked into the possibilities of Bristol fulfilling the prediction of becoming the European hub of digital technology found the following: