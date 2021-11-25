One image shows the nearly immaculate array of slides that led down into a now-empty pool.

Another shows an office from inside the building, still containing chairs, files, and forgotten computer cables, still plugged into the walls.

The unsettling pictures were taken by No Limits Urbex, who shares their urban exploration on their Instagram, @nolimitsurbex.

Richard Dunn Sports Centre in Bradford, UK, closed its doors in 2019, after 41 years in action – and has been abandoned ever since.

Named after Bradford-born boxer Richard Dunn, the centre opened in 1978, but was said to be one of the least energy efficient buildings in the whole of Yorkshire.

Replaced by the newer Sedbergh Leisure Centre, the building was briefly brought back into action as a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre in 2020 but has since closed its doors for good.

Demolition of the building has now begun, with the aim of finishing completely by April 2022.

“Having been granted permission to document the building before its impending demolition, I wasted no time,” said No Limits Urbex.

“Having a complete sports centre to myself was a surreal feeling. You could almost feel the atmosphere it once held, the memories created, and the evident smell of chlorine still present.

“The massive complex is now preparing for demolition in the coming months.”