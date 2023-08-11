By Aimee Braniff Cree

STEP INSIDE a lost celebrity home that was once owned by country superstar Kenny Rogers that has also been a video set for 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomins rap video Ric Flair Drip.

Images show a grand manor which covers over 15,000 square feet, multiple chandeliers hang throughout the property and there is a four poster bed left in one of the six available bedrooms.

The mansion was first built in 1990 as a castle-like estate with over 15,000 square feet of living space featuring six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

It was once owned by late Country music legend Kenny Rogers, he resided in the mansion until 2006 when he sold it for $8.5 million dollars to a very wealthy family from Nigeria.

This family ran many different dermatology locations throughout America. Around 2018 things took a turn for the worse for the family. The FBI were after them for owing $6.5 million in back taxes.

After they left a family member was in charge of watching over the family estate. But what was really happening was the mansion was being rented out for events like weddings, and even music videos for Rappers Offset, 21 Savage, and Russ.

In the space of 17-months the police were called to the estate 100 times for noise complaints.

The final straw was when rapper YFN Lucci had a party at the mansion where many things got damaged and the police were called again. The town ultimately was fed up with the mansion being used for business and they shut the operation down.

Ever since the grand estate has lay vacant.

These images were captured by urban explorer Bretton Barry (19) from North Carolina, USA.

Bretton visited the mansion in Atlanta Georgia, USA and captured his shots on a Sony A6400 and IPhone 11.

“This place was heating up in the Urbex community, I saw it posted on lots of friends’ accounts and I couldn’t miss it,” said Bretton

“Kenny Rogers, a famous country singer, owned this house and threw massive parties there, he sold it in 2006,

“It was bought by doctors who were accused of ripping off patients, they ended up in jail.

“It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is over 15000 square feet.

“21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Booming also filmed a music video here for Ric Flair Drip.

“It was simple to enter as many of the doors were left unlocked. It was very big and beautiful, lots of very interesting architecture and things I’ve never seen before in homes like a bedroom in this massive room with high ceilings.

“It was very interesting outside with a large pool and even a bar out front of the pool, there was a large fountain in the front that was filled with moss and overgrown.

“The inside was beautiful and had amazing colors and architecture inside. One room astonished me as it resembled an Egyptian tomb.

“Another room had a southeast Asian style, with bamboo trim and red walls.

“I love urban exploration for the fulfillment of the curiosity of wondering what was inside that building when you’re looking at it from outside.

“I was very happy to explore such an amazing spot. People often wonder how something this big could become abandoned.

“The most interesting space was definitely that master bedroom with the huge walls and four-poster bed, it looks fit for a king.”

