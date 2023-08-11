By Aimee Braniff Cree

UNBELIEVABLE IMAGES show the moment brave divers came face-to-face with a 13-foot tiger shark – and controls it by its NOSE.

Images show the diver reaching out and controlling the female tiger shark who amazingly welcomes his touch.

These rare images were captured by photographer Danny Lomas (26) from Manchester, England.

Danny captured the once in a lifetime encounter in North shore Oahu, Honolulu County, Hawaii on his Canon R5 in a Nauticam dive housing.

“We come across the sharks on the north shore of Oahu on our shark ecotourism business “Hawaii Adventure Diving”,” said Danny.

“We were out there early in the morning because we had a lot of encounters with tiger sharks earlier in the week on customer charters.

“We decided it would be a good idea to do a crew training day and spend as many hours as possible in the water to see what we could find.

“We came across multiple large female tigers throughout the day, some of these tigers are so comfortable around divers that they physically engage with tigers either to show dominance or maybe general curiosity.

“We were ranging from surface level to about 20-feet sub surface, we dived down at maximum around one minute breath hold.

“I love the connection with nature it shows. 20-years-ago we would have been called idiots for interacting with sharks of this species and size, but the images show what’s really happening under the surface of society’s fear, an animal as curious about us as we are of them.

“I like the shot of the diver (Nick) being approached by the largest shark vertically. It shows them almost as mirror images of each other.

“Capturing these moments I felt overwhelmed and didn’t even realize what I had captured until later.

“There is no other way to be then fully in the moment in these situations, you live completely in the present.

“When people see these shots they are blown away.”

