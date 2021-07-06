By Amy Walters

AN UNFORTUNATE bald eagle was left dangling by its feet during an action-packed battle with an opponent.

In one image, two American bald eagles could be seen as they pushed their feet off one another and flapped their wings in order to distract their opponent as part of a dominance battle.

In another image, one of the 14-pound bald eagles appeared to have control over the situation as he gripped his opponents foot with force and dangled the eagle above the ground whilst it squealed in horror.

A third image captured the moment the two eagles lost grip of one another and eventually flapped their wings in an aggressive-like state before they flew their separate ways into the skies before them.

The action-packed images were taken by nature photographer Christopher Ang (65) from New York, USA, who captured the intense fight in Washington State, USA, from 200-feet away. The eagles spent over a minute fighting until they went their separate ways.

Christopher used a Sony Alpha 1 camera and a Sony FE 400mm lens to capture these images.

“I was out with a few photographers around Washington State to learn about the American Bald Eagle,” said Chris.

“Whilst on the bank of the canal, I noticed an eagle circling above me which suddenly dove with such urgency and headed for another eagle.

“The two eagles circled each other in the air and continued to soar higher to gain advantage – but one swooped down with its talons outstretched and grabbed its opponent’s feet.

“The eagle was being dangled in the air and although it tried to fight back, it was unable to move due to the other eagle’s grip.

“I believe the eagle was trying to demonstrate aerial superiority and dominance – which worked as the other eagle screeched as it was being dragged and tossed about.

“As the fight continued, it soon ended after the two nearly hit the water and tumbled down to the ground where the dominant eagle released its grip on the other.

“It was such a breath-taking moment which was so special and reminded me of the importance for us to appreciate all life on Earth.

“I use my photography to help people fall in love with nature and the amazing animals that surround us. These captured moments are so spectacular and I think they do a great job at doing this.”

American bald eagles have a wingspan of up to eight-feet and when they battle, they circle each other in the air to gain advantage and to decide who the dominant one is. As they are the national birds of the USA and highly protected, there is a fine of £180,000 ($250,000) in place, as well as up to five years in jail, if caught killing a bald eagle.