ADORABLE images show the cutest pair of eight week old lion cubs practicing their fighting skills you are likely to see.

Images show the lion cubs pinning each other down and one even landing a tiny paw punch to the other’s face.

Lion cubs are quick developers and start to walk at 10 to 15 days old. They also grow baby teeth while they are very young.

Baby lions are totally dependent on their mothers for food and protection during the first few months.

The lionesses will keep her cubs hidden from other lions for up to two months. After this time, she brings them out of hiding and introduces them to the rest of the pride.

The lion cubs spend a lot of time playing or sleeping during their first few months.

These images were captured by photographer Irena Or (40) from Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Irena captured the troublesome twosome in Maasai Mara, Kenya on her Canon R5 and Canon 500 mm f/4.

“We spent the late afternoon with a pride of lions, a male lion, lioness and two cubs as they were waking up from their siesta,” said Irena.

“When it was less hot, the cubs became more active, and found a game that occupied them for the next half hour. The cubs were chasing each other, biting and rolling.

“Just like children, lion cubs love to play.They spend a lot of time playing during their first few months. Play also helps little lions develop and grow.

“By running, climbing and wrestling, they practice their gross motor skills and develop physical strength and coordination.

“One of the things I remember is that for half an hour I didn’t stop laughing at the whole game. I can spend a lot of hours just sitting with these animals watching them playing.

“For me, the intriguing and challenging thing about photographing wild animals is that you never know what surprise nature has prepared for you.

“You can photograph the same animal in the same place day after day, and get completely different photos.”

