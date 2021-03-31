Exploring the wilderness is a fun and educational experience, but things can go south rather quickly if you take the wrong step or find out that you forgot a crucial item when you’re out there in the middle of nowhere. Connecting with nature is a soul-cleansing journey that requires thorough preparation. Whether you’re a first-timer or an avid camper, it is always a good idea to be prepared and create a checklist of all the essentials you will need on your trip.

To help you enjoy a safe and comfortable trip, we have compiled a checklist of the 6 essentials you need to pack before you go on your next camping trip.

1. Shelter

You need to feel warm, safe, and comfortable during camping, and there are several items you must bring to ensure that you are having a nice trip. A good tent is essential to protect you from the weather and the wildlife. The tent should be easy to set up and light enough to carry if you are planning to move around more frequently. Sleeping bags come in different shapes and sizes, and it is crucial to find the most comfortable sleeping bag for you. Choose a sleeping bag that comes with an easy-to-carry bag that you can bring with you without taking space from your backpack.

You have two options regarding pillows: either you get a pillow with you, or stuff the carry bag with clothes and use it as a pillow. Camping chairs and tables might sound unnecessary, but they can come in handy for more comfort, especially if you are car camping.

2. Clothes

Every space in the backpack must be utilized efficiently, so packing random clothes is not advisable when backpacking since the clothes will take space that you might need for necessary items. Typically, the type of clothes you need to pack differs from one season to another. However, you need to pack clothes with lightweight fabrics that will keep you warm and dry as a top layer. Depending on the weather, you might choose the number of layers, their material, and so on. You need a lightweight hat to protect you from the sun and the rain as well.

To keep yourself dry, you should pack a breathable waterproof jacket or poncho that you can easily carry and won’t take much space from the backpack. Besides, pack the required items based on the activities you will do, whether they were hiking boots, sunglasses, sandals, a swimsuit, or wool socks.

3. Cooking Essentials

You need heat to cook your food, and you can either start a fire or invest in a camping stove and fuel. If you want to start a fire, you must learn beforehand how to make a fire and bring a lighter or matchsticks with you on your trip. A container is an essential item you must have as well to store the food, and according to experienced campers at www.geardisciple.com, preparing your food in advance will save you time and reduce the probability of your food going bad. You can buy a mess kit or pack your utensils, cookware, and cleaning supplies. As for water, you need to have reliable water containers and portable water filters. Make sure to pack extra water as you may need it for cooking as well.

4. Personal Items

We all have personal items we can’t live without that we sometimes forget while packing, so make sure to check these items off your list as you pack your things. The wilderness is full of bugs and insects that can cause inconveniences, so pack a bug repellent to avoid their bites. If you are going to be exposed to the sun for a long time, then sunscreen is a necessity to avoid sunburns. Needless to say, a medical kit is essential in any camping trip to tend to basic injuries or control major ones.

There are many toiletries that you need to bring on your trips such as toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, hairbrush, and any toiletries you need. Finally, if you use any medications or prescriptions, pack them along with painkillers.

5. Navigational Tools

Finding yourself lost in the woods is frustrating and life-threatening. You need tools to navigate where you are and where you are going, especially if you are planning to move around a lot. Luckily, there are portable GPS devices that will show your location to know in which direction to move. If you are into old school tools, a map and a compass are practical only if you know how to use them. If you are moving with a large group, it is essential to have a two-way radio in case the groups get divided.

To navigate your way at night, make sure to pack a flashlight, a headlight, or a travel lantern. Markers are a good tool to mark trees or any other thing to know if you passed this area before.

6. Entertainment

Camping brings people together through sharing scary stories by the campfire, socializing, and bonding with friends or family, although you can bring some items that will maximize the fun. Board games for traveling and playing cards can turn a quiet night into a fun gathering. Binoculars and cameras will let you watch and capture pictures of comets or any other wonderful phenomena. Some fun activities can be done during the camping trip whether it was fishing, kayaking, or bike riding, so make sure to pack the necessary items for these activities.

No camping trip is complete without s’mores, so make sure to have enough s’mores for everyone tagging along on the trip. These essential items will ensure that your next camping trip is safe, comfortable, and fun. Find out all you can about your camping site and bring the necessary items you would need to the destination. Keeping yourself warm in cold weather and cool during summer days will make your camping trips more enjoyable, so make sure you bring the right clothes with you. Stay hydrated at all times to have the energy for any activities you want to do and pack the cooking essentials you need to ensure that you can enjoy warm meals. Finally, navigate your way safely with your trusty tools, and remember to have fun with your friends and family.