Change isn’t always easy, and nowhere is that more true than in career shifts. The average person changes jobs over a dozen times in their life, which can mean they have to get used to starting over. Unfortunately, careers are a harder step to change since they imply a larger investment of time, work, and possibly money spent on education for the previous career.

Change can be for the better, though.

If you want the excitement of a major career change without worrying about the damage it might do, here are the top steps to follow.

Ensure You’re In Good Standing With Your Current Career

Although there is a standing rule to give two weeks’ notice before you quit, it may make issues difficult if the new job wants you to start immediately: sometimes it’s okay to break tradition. There’s no problem with leaving sooner if the change is for a career that you know you will want to be in the long-term, although it might be viewed as impolite.

Consider if Education May Help You Improve Your Chances

Some careers require you to have a formal education that supports your abilities to make that career. Unfortunately, although a formal education can help, it’s expensive and takes a lot of time. However, there are some small certificates you can gain to try and help with more general careers. For example, suppose you feel like you’d be a great transcriptionist and don’t want to get a degree for it. In that case, you could always get Microsoft Office certification to help prove that you understand most programs that would be necessary.

Apply to Various Jobs In That Field

If you want a specific job in that field, and there are no openings yet, but you want to ensure you have work in that field before you get the career of your dreams, consider accepting a job in a different part of the field. Not only will this experience make you more hirable in the future, but it will also help you test-run this career to ensure it’s something you truly want to do. For example, if you’re going to switch to teaching from being an accountant, getting work as a substitute teacher will help get your foot in the door.

Don’t Leave Your Current Job Until You’ve Secured a New One.

Although some may give you the advice to save up three to six months of money and then quit: there’s no guarantee in any job market that you’ll be able to find work within that time frame. To guarantee success and avoid risking homelessness or spending all of your savings: work to find a new job before quitting your current one.