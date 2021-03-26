The tropical waters of South East Asia are very popular with those who like to holiday aboard a yacht or catamaran, with some spectacular venues in the Andaman Sea, such as the enchanting Phi Phi Islands, which are located near Phuket. There are yacht charter firms that have a large fleet of quality vessels that are fully crewed and these operators can be located with an online search. Once on the website, you can browse the yachts, plan your route and set the dates of your holiday.

Choosing a Vessel

When chartering a yacht in Singapore or Thailand, the operator would have an impressive fleet of luxury yachts, catamarans and superyachts, all fully crewed and ready to sail. Once on the operator’s website, you can take a look at some suggested routes and plan your holiday to the finest detail; it is important to note that a yacht charter holiday is all-inclusive, so you don’t need much pocket money. Whether a small group of 5, or 25+ people, there are luxury vessels that are ready to take you on an incredible journey through tropical waters.

Choosing a Route

One of the popular routes includes the Phi Phi Islands in the Andaman Sea and with a trip down the Malaysian coastline, you will experience tropical beaches like you’ve never seen before. The yacht charter firm are very experienced at planning routes and will certainly make some suggestions to create the ultimate route for you and your group. The Internet is a great source of information and can help you decide where to moor the vessel in the evening when you can enjoy cocktails on deck, while watching the sun go down. Here are a few holiday destinations to relax body and mind.

Fully Crewed Vessels

All charters include a full crew and it is their job to ensure that you and your group have a magical holiday; should you require anything, just ask one of the crew and they would be happy to oblige. The great thing about having an experienced crew is that they are very familiar with the region and when you feel like snorkelling, they know all the best spots.

Online Solutions

Sourcing a reputable yacht charter operator is best achieved with a Google search and once on their website, check out the yachts and read all about the experience and when you are ready to talk to a staff member, click on the chat window and you’re good to go. Make sure you factor in visas and also keep abreast of the current Covid situation prior to making any firm plans.

If you calculate what a regular 3-week resort holiday will cost and compare this to the ‘per head’ cost of the yacht charter, you will see that yacht holidays are very reasonable with shared costs in a group. Your food, drink and accommodation are all onboard and when the skipper leaves the port, prepare for an amazing experience cruising South East Asia.