The spread of coronavirus continues despite all the efforts of health practitioners around the world to curb it. Some companies such as DxTerity are doing everything they can with their new at-home covid-19 testing kits. Just like saliva drug tests, the oral fluid drug test uses saliva samples to determine whether an individual has coronavirus or not.

Another challenge that’s making the fight against the spread of coronavirus difficult is the fact that some are asymptomatic. And when you aren’t showing any signs and symptoms of harboring the virus, then it’s easy for you to spread the virus to others since you’re most likely to throw caution to the wind. Again, that’s why it is imperative for you to focus on testing yourself because it’ll identify any genetic material that mimics the presence of coronavirus in your system.

Once you get tested and you get your result, if you are negative you should take precautions to make sure you stay that way.

If you are positive, then you should go to the nearest health center to get treatment if your symptoms are bad. Some people have no symptoms at all but they can still be carriers of the virus. In the event that you test positive and are asymptomatic you can conduct a self-quarantine.

It might also be a good idea for you to inform your loved ones. Doing so will help them find ways to stay focused so they don’t get it from you. They should also get their testing kits and test themselves the same way you do. Either way, it is extremely important for you to know what to do especially after testing positive for coronavirus. The most important thing is not to panic, especially when you’ve conducted your tests from home.

Where can I get the DxTerity at-home covid-19 test kits?

For now, you can get your antigen swab test for Covid-19 from amazon. Whether they are going to roll them out through other avenues still remains to be known, it is always a good idea to stick with amazon. That’s until an official statement has been made. There is a risk that comes with getting your saliva antigen swab test for covid from unauthorized sources. For instance, you might end up getting a faulty kit that’ll give you unwanted results.

For you to get your mouth covid antigen test from amazon, you’ll start by searching the brand from amazon. Make sure you are getting it directly from DxTerity or any of their authorized resellers. In the event that you aren’t sure on the retailers, then you have to visit the official website and make inquiries. Doing so many take up some time but in the end, it is better to be safe than sorry.

Once you’ve found your kit, add it to your cart and before proceeding to checkout make sure that your shipping address is correct. If you moved and would want your drug testing kit to be sent to your current address, then make sure you’ve edited your address on your amazon page before proceeding to the checkout.

After everything has been done, you’ll be given an estimate date when you’re likely to receive your drug test kit. Thanks to the delays brought by the coronavirus, you might end up getting your instant drug test in a matter of days. You’ll be given a track number which you can use to detect exactly where your package is.

How to work your DxTerity at-home covid-19 test kit

Once you’ve received your DxTerity at-home covid-19 test kit, the first thing you’ll have to check out is the instructions. These instructions are usually enclosed with the package and since they are written in layman language, it would be easy to follow the instructions. They also include diagrams for those who would find it difficult to read them.

Advantages associated with DxTerity at-home covid-19 test kits

There are quite a number of advantages associated with at-home covid-19 test kits from DxTerity. One of them is their affordability. With only $100, you can have your testing kit purchased form amazon and shipped directly to your doorstep. Another advantage comes in the form of ease of use. Since the manufactures at DxTerity understand that not everyone is a health practitioner, they make sure that they’ve made the instructions to be as simple as possible.

As long as you follow the instructions you shouldn’t have an issue getting it done. Another advantage is that it’ll take a short time for you to get the results. Just make sure you’ve not eaten anything for about an hour or two before taking the test.

It is also not recommended cleaning your mouth with mouthwash before the test because it’s most likely to alter the results. Using this method of testing significantly decreases the chances of exposure to the virus since you do not have to go to a facility to get tested. In case you have issues operating your kit visit DxTerity’s official site and a customer care agent will be able to assist you. There are a lot of fraudulent re-sellers that do not sell the real thing, buying it from amazon guarantees that you will not pay for a product that might not even work.

Disadvantages of getting your kit from amazon

The only downside is that even though the test results can be fast, the shipping will be slower than usual, just like with any other online ordered product due to the corona virus pandemic which slowed down the shipping process and because of that, you might have to wait longer than anticipated. But if you are patient enough, your package will arrive sooner rather than later. The other downside is that there will be no person to instruct you on how to perform the test, you will have to follow the instructions which come with it.

Conclusion

The advantages of getting tested at the comfort of your home using the DxTerity testing kits outweigh the disadvantages. All you need to do is be aware of all the disadvantages so you can get the better solutions for avoiding them.

One way you can do that is by contacting the customer care agents from the DxTerity official website. You can get to them by either using live chats, email, or official phone number. Once you are knowledgeable of the process and comfortable enough you can proceed with performing the test.