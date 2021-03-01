While the current restrictions in place due to COVID don’t allow for much freedom and exploration, it can be a great time to plan your vacation for when restrictions are lifted and the world is open once again.

If you are looking for relaxing and beautiful getaways in Scotland and Northern Ireland then you are in luck. With a multitude of available attractions, rich in history and nature, you are sure to find the destination of your dreams that will allow you to decompress your body, mind, and spirit.

These destinations can help you reconnect with your root, and if you are visiting either the highlands or Northern Ireland these destinations are sure to introduce you to the rich culture and history located within.

Here are some great ideas for destinations that are sure to relax your body and mind.

Visit Dunnet Bay

If you are a beach and distillery lover then you are sure to enjoy a trek to beautiful Dunnet Bay. This location boasts fabulous white beaches that stretch over two miles and are fairly protected from the elements. Dunnet Bay is a beautiful stop on your journey, and taking in the beautiful sights and sounds of the famous beaches should be on any traveler’s list.

Dunnet bay is also home to the Dunnet Bay Distillery, and you can never go wrong with a good distillery tour. These tours are informative and interesting and help you understand what the distilleries mean to the surrounding community.

A trip to Dunnet Bay is a great option, for beach lovers and whiskey lovers alike, and you are sure to find some peace and relaxation listening to the sweeping winds shaping the ocean waves and sand dunes.

Drive the North Coast 500

The North Coast 500 is a route throughout Northern Ireland that encompasses many different stops and offers breathtaking sights and sounds.

If you want to explore Northern Ireland, following the North Coast 500 is a must. The North Coast 500 is a series of roads and towns that can help you understand history, view spectacular natural formations, and reconnect with historical sights and buildings.

With no shortage of castles, towns, pubs, and places to explore, planning a jaunt along the North Coast 500 is sure to bring peace and wonder to your explorations.

Climb Slieve Binnian

This well-known mountain is a great activity to partake in for the nature lover in you. This beautiful trail. This is not a hard climb and consists of walking and hiking trails that allow you to soak in the natural beauty of the area and surrounding countryside.

If you are a nature lover and want to really see northern Ireland at its rawest, then climbing Slieve Binnian can be a great option to make when planning your next adventure.

Castle Tours

The roads through Northern Ireland are spotted with beautiful and historical castles that can be explored and admired. While many of these locations are currently closed due to COVID, when they are open you can touch, taste, and feel history by partaking in castle tours.

With many providers offering day or weekend tours to multiple locations, the castle lover in you will cry out in excitement when coming into contact with these beautiful structures. With castles littering the landscape, it can be incredibly easy to explore this portion of history, and you can visit locations that are etched in the history books.

Visiting ancient castles is a mystical and exciting experience that can leave you breathless with wonder. In planning your trip and seeking locations to calm a restless soul, a castle tour is a definite must as soon as you are able.

Explore Natures Wonders in Loch Ness

Loch ness is a place of magic and mystery. We have all heard the rumors surrounding the Loch Ness Monster, and but even the most skeptical person cant help but be entranced by the beauty that is Loch Ness.

Even if you arent going monster hunting, Loch ness offers hiking trails and beautiful scenery that can refresh your mind and make you feel connected to the mythical history that is Loch Ness.

This beautiful loch is definitely on the not-to-miss list, and a trip there is more than worth the effort. Connect with the beauty of nature and explore Loch Ness when taking your next vacation.

Take a Trip to Inverness

A trip to Inverness can be exactly what your mind and body are calling for. With castles and historical sights, Inverness is a true gem of a city.

With rich historical buildings, and castles aplenty, Inverness is sure to touch your heart and soul. While touring Inverness you can even stay in the historical castle, by visiting invernesspalacehotel.co.uk. Beautiful castles have been reconstructed into glorious hotels, and there is no better place to touch history than to stay inside a piece of history. If you are planning a trip to Inverness, you will encounter nature, history, and peace of mind.

Comprehensive Highland Road Trip

The highlands are the closest you will get to reaching heaven, close enough to make the trip worth it.

For those of us who have never seen beautiful wild thistle blossom on a hill, a road trip through the highlands can be breathtaking. The Scottish Highlands are one of the most beautiful places in the world. You can encounter wildlife, natural vistas, waterfalls, and everything in between.

If you are interested in taking a longer trip and visiting small historic towns, an exploration of the Highlands is definitely for you. While the highlands are not located in Northern Ireland, it is only a hop skip and a jump to Scotland, and you won’t be sorry for including this vista in your trip itinerary.

The sights and sounds of the Scottish highlands are awaiting, you just need to answer their call.

While there are many more sights to be seen, and you could find yourself lost for weeks in the richness of Northern Ireland, these are a few suggestions that can make your trip much more meaningful. Don’t hesitate to plan your trip, and see exactly what Northern Ireland has in store for you.